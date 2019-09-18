CRIMINAL CHARGES
The following new felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Mike Glenn Keithley, born 1984, Bolivar; class D felony possession of controlled substance; warrant served; $25,000 bond; due in court Sept. 18.
Shaelynne Wilson, born 1992, Springfield; class D first-degree felony tampering with motor vehicle, class E felony resisting/interfering with arrest; warrant served; $45,000 bond; due in court Sept. 18.
CIVIL PETITIONS
The following civil petitions have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:
Cavalry Spv I LLC vs. Danny Hall; suit on account.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Mary Mayhew; breach of contract.
Second Round SU B LLC vs. Brenda Edwards; breach of contract.
ASSOCIATE COURT
The following people pleaded guilty to traffic citations and misdemeanors in Polk County Circuit Court, Associate Judge John C. Porter presiding. Dollar amounts listed are for fines only; court costs are in addition to the fine. Amended charges were amended by the prosecutor.
Victor Anderson III, Little Rock, Arkansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Joshua Austin, Buffalo; speeding; $96 plus court costs.
Joshua Michael Austin, Pleasant Hope; no insurance; $61 plus court costs.
Dalton James Bailey, Bolivar; driving without a valid license; $81 plus court costs.
Hunter Cole Baldwin, Fair Grove; failure to secure a child; $10; no seat belt; $10.
Koi Magaven Banks, Ozark; failure to drive on right half of roadway; $61 plus court costs.
Mircea Moise Boian, Humansville; speeding; $71; no seat belt; $10.
Caleb Matthew Buffington, Billings; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Cheri Lynn Byrom, Nixa; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Mahalya Summer Camerer, Flemington; no seat belt; $10.
Sabrina Ann Campbell, Brighton; insurance; $61; speeding; $61; no seat belt; $10.
Megan Lee Case, Lane, Kansas; speeding; $71.
Kaleb J. Davies, Bolivar; speeding; $71.
Michael J. Elmore, Walnut Creek, California; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Justin Finnegan, Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Ashley Kay Fleetwood, Bolivar; illegal parking; $61 plus court costs; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
William Thomas Fletcher, Springfield; driving without a valid license; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation; no seat belt; $10.
Victor Manuel Gonzalez, Sioux City, Iowa; speeding; $71.
Danielle Nichole Gurlen, Fair Play; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Jason Hamilton, Overland Park, Kansas; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Jordan H. Hankins, Omaha, Nebraska; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Dana Deane Harding, Kearney; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Rebecca D. Hendricks, Stockton; possession of marijuana; $100.
Angelea Rose Camacho Henandez, Liberty; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Ashley T. Huff, North Miami Beach, Florida; speeding; $205.
Tephanie Shuantah Irons, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; no seat belt; $10.
Chelsey Jaunita Johnson, Nevada; no seat belt; $10.
Daniel Robert Jones, Branson; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
Hunter Lane Jones, Bolivar; speeding; $156; no seat belt; $10.
Linda Charlene Kelley, Bolivar; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Erin Marie Koelliker, Kansas City; failure to drive on right side of road; $61 plus court costs.
J.D. Latiker, Humansville; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 plus court costs.
James Douglas Lee, Warsaw; no seat belt; $10; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
Natasha D. Lunn, Oneill, Nebraska; speeding; $101 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Makayla Marie MacDonald, Clever; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Robie Dale Manes, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
C’Tara Christine Mattox, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $51.
Jimmie Ray Miller, Bolivar; possession of plates of another person; $51.
Skyler Jeptha Morehead, Independence; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Gary Adolf Niemeier, Dunnegan; defective equipment; $78 plus court costs.
Daniel Stephen Nunnelee, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; failure to drive on right side of road; $61 plus court costs.
Mikayla Paige O’Connor, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Madison Laynemarie Petersen, Buffalo; driving without a valid license; $41 plus court costs; speeding; $71 plus court costs; no seat belt; $10.
Drake Preston Points, Springfield; no insurance; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
City of Pleasant Hope vs. Donn M. Reason, Rogersville; driving while revoked; suspended imposition of sentence, one year probation plus court costs.
Martin Andrew Ricketson, Pittsburg; no seat belt; $10.
Jordan Sylvester Riehm, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Rebecca Ann Roberts, Polk; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Andrew Joseph San Paolo, Springfield; failure to display plates; $51 plus court costs.
La Sha Catrece Sanders, McDonough, Georgia; speeding; $156 plus court costs.
Calandra Dawn Short, Jonesboro, Arkansas; speeding; $101 plus court costs.
John Lincoln Stephenson, Osceola; defective equipment; $128 plus court costs.
Christopher John Stokes, Brighton; no insurance; $61; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Scott Michael Tratz, Humansville; failure to register vehicle; $51 plus court costs.
Deanne Lynn Treusdell, Ozark; speeding; $71 plus court costs.
Shelly Anne Twilbeck, Willard; defective equipment; $169 plus court costs.
Jennifer Lee Uber, Springfield; defective equipment; $148 plus court costs.
Larissa M. Veatch, Lincoln, Nebraska; speeding; $61; failure to secure a child; $10.
Jeremy Westpfahl, Stockton; no seat belt; $10.
Amonda Chaz Wilson, Springfield; driving without a valid license; $41; failure to display plates; $51; no seat belt; $10.
Roger Steven Woods, Fair Grove; no seat belt; $10.
MUNICIPAL COURT
The following people were assessed fines Sept. 9-Sept 13 in the Bolivar Municipal Division of Circuit Court of Polk County, Judge Randolph Blosch presiding. Dollar amounts are listed for fines and court costs.
Dustin Ray Ahumada, Springfield; speeding; $180.
David W. Arnett, no address given; amended disturbing the peace; $200.
Shawn W. Benjamin, Springfield; possession of drug paraphernalia; $100.
Krista Bradford, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Jaydra Simone Copeland, Bolivar; amended disturbing the peace; $150; amended disturbing the peace; $150.
Jerry W. Courtois, Bolivar; amended driving without a valid license; $200.
Noah B. Farr, Bolivar; shoplifting; $200.
Jose Ovidio Giron, Tulsa, Oklahoma; failure to maintain lanes; $100.
Allen W. G. Green, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
N’Ren Maximus Groff, Springfield; speeding; $180.
Russell Eugene Hanks Jr., Bolivar; endangering the welfare of a child; $80.
Jessica Lily Hodge, Springfield; speeding; $190; driving in center lane; $80.
Frank Jacinto Jr., Kirbyville; shoplifting; $130.
Jeremy Allen Johnson, Bolivar; no seat belt; $10.
Regan L. Lowry, Bolivar; leaving the scene of an accident; $200.
Anita J. Mason, Wheatland; amended disturbing the peace; $100.
Michelle D. McMullin, Bolivar; shoplifting; $130.
Tanja Rose Moore, Columbia; no insurance; $110; possession of drug paraphernalia; $150.
Christine N Morris, Flemington; amended defective equipment; $150.
Hope M. Nelson, Bolivar; failure to register vehicle; $110.
Shannon R. Pettibone, Bolivar; driving while revoked/suspended; $171.
Coltin Roberts, Buffalo; amended driving without a valid license; $200; defective equipment; $100.
Mickel L. Roberts, Springfield; amended disturbing the peace; $200.
Meika D. Rodriguez, Bolivar; trespassing; $100.
Kali Skye Thurman, Halfway; no insurance; $150.
Kellian Wells, Bolivar; domestic assault; $150.
Jo Ann Whatley, Bolivar; failure to obey traffic control device; $130.
Adam Shane Wilson, Bolivar; property damage; $150.
Kristina Lynn Woodward, Liberty; amended disturbing the peace; $200.
The following people failed to appear in court and were issued warrants.
Austin T. Bailey, Springfield (4); Brandon Joseph Chamblin, Urbana (3); John R. Goff Jr., Bolivar; Tanner Alexander Good, Springfield; Jessi Hazelwood, Silver City, New Mexico;Teresa Kuranda, Urbana (2); Ortega J. Lopez, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Bradey M. Mann, Brighton (2); Dustin McNerney, Aldrich; Joseph R. Routenberg, Bolivar; Corey Austin Sarnstrom, Bolivar (2).
LAND TRANSFERS
The following transfers were recorded in the office of the Polk County recorder of deeds:
Hamel, Warren and Hamel, Roberta to Riehl, Matthew and Riehl, Nancy; Str 35-35-24 /Sw/Ne FF Lying On Ne Side Of Hwy13 Str 35-35-24 S/Nw/Ne FF Lying On Ne Side Of Hwy 13 Str 35-35-24 N/Nw/Ne.
United States Department Of Agriculture and Lewis, Rhea G. and Melvin, Leon A. Trustee to Spangler, Jeffrey D.; LT 2 Southwest Estates 2nd Replat 23-30&36-46 PB6/98.
Presley, Jerry II and Presley, Callie to Captured By Callie LLC; Str 11-31-23 /Sw/Nw FF Less 3 Acres Off South Side + Less Lying North Of Road + Less CS14/362.
Davidson, Donald Lee Trust and Davidson, Linda Marie Trust to Bee, Linda Marie and Bee, John Richard; Str 2-33-24 /Se/Sw FF Less South 2 Acres Str 2-33-24 /Ne/Sw FF Lying South Of Hwy 32 Less 322/195 Str 2-33-24 /Se/Nw FF Lying South Of Hwy 32 Less 322/195 Str 2-33-24 W/Sw/Se.
Southern Missouri Housing XII LP to Fisher, Jennifer L.; Lt 3 Southtown 3rd 13-33-23 PB7/11.
Lewis, Roy V. and Lewis, Deborah A. and Checkett, J. Kevin Trustee to Maze, Daniel and Maze, Lyndsay; Str 5-33-23 /Se/Ne Sur BK/PG: RS2/95 FF Beg On East Line (E1/2 Lot 1 Ne) LT 1 Str 5-33-23 /E/Ne Sur BK/PG: RS2/95 FF Beg On East Line Sene Str 5-33-23 /E/Ne FF Less RS2/95 Beg On East Line Sene (E1/2 Lot1 Ne),
McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Graybill, Gayle and Griffin, Gayle and Griffin Graybill, Gayle and Collector Of Revenue to Thomas, Robert A.; LT 22 BL 9 Fair Play Original FF North 50' Of South 1/2 LT 23 BL 9 Fair Play Original FF North 50' Of South ½.
McGinnis, Debbi R. Collector Of Revenue and Griffin, Gayle and Collector Of Revenue to Thomas, Robert A.; Lt 22 BL 9 Fair Play Original FF 25' Off South End LT 23 BL 9 Fair Play Original FF 25' Off South End.
Campbell, Rodney and Campbell, Kim to Polk County Missouri; Str 14-33-24 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Ne Corner.
Fisher, Danny Lyle to Polk County Missouri; Str 13-33-24 /Nw/Nw FF Beg At Nw Corner. Chainey, Brian D. Trust and Chainey, Connie J. Trust to Chainey, Brian D. and Chainey, Connie J.; Str 28-32-24 /E/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner.
RGTS LLC to Dixon, Donna L.; LT 1 Ravenwood Estates Replat Of Lots 18+19 PB9/173.
Stocktons Rental Property LLC to Crabtree, James Ray and Crabtree, Ronda Yvonne; Str 26-32-24 /Ne/Nw Sur BKPG: RS4/262 FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Ashlock, Brittaney to Dickson, Elizabeth; Str 33-32-22 /Ne/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner.
Lear, Arlene Trustee and Lear, Lionel Trust to 3L Investments LLC: Lt 29 Deerbrook Amended 10-33-23 PB6/39.
Gothard, Bobbie Dale Trust and Gothard, Linda Trust to Roberts, Adam and Roberts, Nicole; Lt 3 Williams Place 2-33-23 PB6/37.
Sikes, Lester C. and Sikes, Twyla J. to JAJ Investment Properties LLC; Str 1-33-23 /Se/Nw FF Beg At Se Corner 100' X 150'.
Sikes, L. C. and Sikes, Twyla to DCBC LLC; BL 6 Carson Subdivision Bolivar FF Beg 100' South Of Nw Corner 160' X 90'.
Sikes, Lester C. and Sikes, Twyla J. to DCBC LLC; LT 2 BL 2 Nelson Addition 1-33-23 PB1/37 FF West 65' Of South ½.
Skidmore, James H. Trust and Bithos, Jenny E Trustee to DCBC LLC; Lt 8 Lakewood Hills Final Replat-P13-17 & 87-97 PB7/107 Sur BK/PG: Pb7/183 FF Tract A -Lot 8 + North Lt 9 Lakewood Hills Final Replat-P13-17 & 87-97 PB7/107 Sur Bk/Pg: PB7/183 FF Tract A -Lot 8 + North LT A Lakewood Hills Final Replat-P13-17 & 87-97 PB7/107 Sur Bk/Pg: PB7/183 FF Tract A-Lot 8 + North.
Wagoner, Robert Brett and Wagoner, Katie Mae to Stutenkemper, D. Cody and Stutenkemper, Samantha; Str 9-33-22 /Ne/Se Sur BK/PG: CS14/324 Str 9-33-22 /E/Ne Sur BK/PG: CS14/324 FF South 99.1'.
Needmore Land LLC and Hensley, Raymond and Hensley, Jacquetta; Str 7-34-23 /W/Ne FF Less 2 Tracts Beg At Ne Corner + Less N1/2 Sene Str 7-34-23 /Se/Ne FF Less 2 Tracts Beg At Ne Corner + Less N1/2 Sene.
JKL Rentals LLC to D K & L Properties LLC; Lt 17 Fox Field 14-33-23 PB8/83.
Blair, Mary Elizabeth to Hubbert, Daniel J. and Hubbert, Amy S.; Lt 2 Sky Ranch Estates 15-33-22 PB7/19.
Conley, Gary and Conley, Annette to Degraffenreid, Korey W. and Degraffenreid, Kayla J.; Str 20-33-22 /Se/Ne FF Beg At Nw Corner 417.4' X 208.7'.
Cook, Kevin Shawn and Cook, Lauren to Cook, Mariah J.; Str 5-31-22 //Sw Sur BK/PG: Rs4/56 FF Tract 1-Beg At Nw Corner.
Artz, Andrea S. and Painter, Andrea S. to Painter, Jesse L.; Lt 14 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 PB7/129 LT 15 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 PB7/129.
Barker Rental Properties 1 LLC to H & M Properties & Investments LLC; Lt P Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF West 1/2 Of South 1/2 Less West 64' Lt 32 BL 1 John I Reed 1-33-23 PB2/9 Sur BK/PG: PB8/75 FF Tract D-Beg At Ne Corner LT P Hendricks Addition Bolivar FF North1/2 Of West ½.
Scott, Estella M. Trust and Scott, Roy R. Trust to Bardwell, Bob and Bardwell, Tracy; Lt 122 BL 9 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19 LT 123 BL 9 Johnsons Continued Addition PB2/19.
Hubbert, Dan and Hubbert, Amy to Hunt, Billy W. and Hunt, Donna; LT 21 Turtlecreek 8-33-23 PB7/129.
Sanders, John R. Trust and Sanders, Donna F. Trust to West, Danny E. and West, Lauren; Str 33-34-24 S/Nw/Ne Str 33-34-24 S/Ne/Nw.
Stockton, Adren and Stockton, Cynthia A. to Stockton & Son Farms LLC; Str 23-32-24 /Sw/Nw FFLying East Of Hwy S J Less Rrrow+ Less Beg At Nw Corner 600' X 390' Str 23-32-24 /Sw/Nw FF E 1/2 Of Described Beg Where E Row Of Hwy123 Crosses N Line Swnw Str 14-32-24 /W/Se Str 22-32-24 /Se/Ne FF Lying East Of Road Str 22-32-24 /Ne/Ne FF East 460' Of South 1/3 Str 14-32-24 //Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner Less Beg At Se Corner Sesw Str 14-34-24 S/Sw/Sw Str 23-32-24 /Nw/Nw Str 14-32-24 N/Sw/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner Str 14-32-24 N/Sw/Sw FF Less 640/2012 + Less Beg At Nw Corner Str 14-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Less Described.
Stockton, Adren Trust and Stockton, Cynthia Trust to Stockton & Son Farms LLC; Str 15-32-24 E/Sw/Ne FF Lying West Of Rrrow Beg At Se Corner Str 15-32-24 /E/Ne Str 15-32-24 /Nw/Ne FF Lying East Of Row Of KC CL+ Spfd Rr Str 15-32-24 /Ne/Se FF Less Row Of KC CL Spfd Rr Str 15-32-24 /Se/Se FF Lying North + East Of Rrrow Str 15-32-24 /Se/Se FF Lying East Of KC CL Spfd Rrrow Str 26-32-24 N/Nw/Nw FF South 310' Of Described Less North 15' Str 23-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Lying East of Center Of KC CL Spfd Rr Str 26-32-24 /Ne/Nw FF Beg On North Line Less Rs3/24 Str 23-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Lying North + East Of Orleans + WG Road + West of KC CL Spfd Rr Str 23-32-24 Ne/Sw/Sw FF Lying North + East Of Orleans + WG Road + West of KC CL Spfd Rr Str 23-32-24 /E/Sw FFBeg At Ne Corner W/Easement.
Stockton, Shawn Adren to Stockton & Son Farms LLC; Str 22-32-24 /Ne/Ne FF East 460' Of South 1/3 Str 14-34-24 S/Sw/Sw Str 23-32-24 /Nw/Nw Str 14-32-24 /E/Sw FF Less South 18 Acres + Less Beg At Sw Corner Str 14-32-24 //Sw FF Beg At Nw Corner Corner Sw W/Easement Str 14-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Less 640/2012 + Less Beg At Nw Corner Sw W/Easement Str 26-32-24 N/Nw/Nw FF South 310' Of Described Less North 15' Str 23-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Lying East Of KC CL Spfd Rr Str 26-32-24 /Ne/Nw FF Beg On North Line Less RS3/24 Str 15-32-24 E/Sw/Ne FF Lying West Of Rrrow Beg At Se Corner Str 15-32-24 /E/Ne Str 15-32-24 /Nw/Ne FF Lying East Of KC CL Spfd Rr Str 15-32-24 /Nw/Se FF Less Rrrow Str 15-32-24 /Ne/Se FF Less KC CL Spfd Rrrow Str 15-32-24 /Se/Se FF Lying North + West Of Road Str 11-32-24 /Sw/Sw FF Beg At Sw Corner Str 23-32-24 /Nw/Sw FF Lying North + East Of Orleans + WG Road + West Of KC CL Spfd Rr Str 23-32-24 Ne/Sw/Sw FF Lying North + East Of Orleans + WG Road + W/Easement Str 14-32-24 N/Sw/Sw FF Beg At Se Corner Str 14-32-24 //Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement Str 14-32-24 N/Sw/Sw FF Less 640/2012 + Less Beg At Nw West Of KC CL Spfd Rr Str 23-32-24 /E/Sw FF Beg At Ne Corner W/Easement Str 26-32-24 /Ne/Nw FF Beg 300' South Of Nw Corner Less Off West Side+ Less S 60' Str 22-32-24 /Ne/Ne AC 16 FFf East 16 Acres Of North 2/3 Str 22-32-24 /Ne/Ne FF Described Lying West Of Road East 460' Of South ⅓.
Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to TAKODA Sunrise Group LLC; Lt 1 Cedar View 1st 31-32-21 PB5/20 LT 2 Cedar View 1st 31-32-21 PB5/20.
AMB Trust and Bass, William Michael Trustee to Bass, Aaron Michael; Str 15-35-24 Se/Sw/Sw Str 15-35-24 /Se/Sw FF Lying South + West Of Hwy 123 (13).
SHERIFF’S REPORTS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports for:
Thursday, Sept. 12
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 45
• A 52-year-old Macks Creek man was arrested on suspicion of possession/manufacturing/selling illegal weapon, possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Yolanda Fantozzi, 32, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance and stealing.
• Mike Keithley, 35, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for failure to wear a seatbelt, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license, operating a vehicle with no insurance and possession of controlled substance.
• Deputies responded to the 800 block of North Arthur Street for suspicious activity.
• Deputies responded to the 300 block of North Walnut Street for a missing runaway juvenile.
• Deputies responded to the 700 block of East College Street for fraud.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of East 420th Road for a threat.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 245/Mo. 32 for an animal call.
Friday, Sept. 13
• Rebecca Lehnig, 27, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Kevin Myers, 30, of Pleasant Hope was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Saturday, Sept. 14
No reports provided.
Sunday, Sept. 15
• Jail Capacity: 36
• Inmates Incarcerated: 42
• Kena Buras, 41, of Bolivar was arrested on a warrant for operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license.
• Reyna Allman, 46, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for failure to register a vehicle.
• Alexandria Baysinger, 25, of Springfield was arrested on a warrant for stealing.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 123 for a road hazard.
• Deputies responded to Mo. 13/Mo. 215 for a careless and imprudent driver.
• Deputies responded to the 900 block of East 394th Road for a 911 hang up.
• Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Mo. 215 for a suspicious vehicle.
• Deputies responded to the 1000 block of South Mission Avenue a dispute in progress.
COMMISSION MINUTES
According to the minutes, Polk County Commissioners Shannon Hancock, Rex Austin and Kyle Legan conducted the following business during recent meetings of the commission:
Monday, Aug. 26
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Public Works Supervisor Danny Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed South 21st, East 370th, East 400th and East 380th roads.
• The 2019 collector’s tax sale was held at 10 a.m. on the front steps on the north side of the courthouse.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Hancock and Legan attended District O recycling meeting in Springfield
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges. Crites and Legan viewed East 360th, South 192nd and South 207th roads.
Friday, Aug. 30
• Hancock, Legan and Austin present.
• Minutes of last session approved.
• Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Collector Debbi McGinnis visited with the commission regarding being open 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, to collect tax payments.
• John Lesmeister of Bolivar, Kevin and Donna Breesawitz and Nathanael Porter and Katelyn Voris visited with the commission in general discussion.
• Sheriff Danny Morrison visited with the Commission in general discussion.
• Crites updated the commission on the conditions of county roads and bridges.
• Invoices were presented to the commission for approval and payment. Austin moved to approve and pay invoices as presented. Legan seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.
• Collector’s deeds for taxes for property purchased at the August 2018 Tax Sale were
issued to Edward Morrison, Donna Hall and JD and Neta M. Cauthon.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
The following marriage applications were filed in the Polk County Recorder’s office:
Steve Counts, 71, Fair Play, and Rona Lee Sukovaty, 63, Fair Play.
Tanner Joe Morrison, 27, Bolivar, and Amber Dawn Larue, 22, Bolivar.
Ethen Rex Lockhart, 21, Bolivar, and Katelynn Whitney Warren, 21, Bolivar.
Christopher Leon Ezra Ford, 25, Bolivar, and Emily Nicole Mangan, 19, Bolivar.
Scott Lewis Butler, 49, Bolivar, and Mary Elizabeth Worsham, 47, Bolivar.
Dakota Edward Long, 20, El Dorado Springs, and Rebecca Jo Lynn Baker, 19, Collins.
William Michael Lee Glenn, 24, Halfway, and Sky Yvonne Craker, 24, Halfway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.