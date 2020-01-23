Put to the test

Jeremy Cook knew a matchup against 9-1 Class 2 Galena would be a good test for his 5-5 Halfway Cardinals.
“You don’t want to schedule people you’re going to roll over and spend the whole year wrongly feeling good about yourself,” the HHS basketball coach said.
Standing on the court at Pleasant Hope High School after watching his team fall 65-51 to the Bears in the championship round of the Pleasant Hope boys tournament, Cook said the loss exposed weaknesses he knew they needed to see.
Galena proved an appropriate opponent to shine the light, he said.
“This showed us how far we are from a championship team and the shortcomings that we have,” he said.
Still, the loss stung a bit, he conceded. Halfway missed seven free throws in the third quarter and struggled to mentally move on to the next play throughout the contest, Cook said.
The Cardinals ended the first quarter down just 11-10, then were outscored 24-8 in the second frame to enter halftime down 35-18.
“There are some mental toughness things we’ve got to figure out,” Cook said. “We’ve been good all year when things are going good. I was proud of the way we came out at halftime and fought for a bit. We brought it back a little bit. I told them, what killed us there was we missed seven free throws in the third quarter. You go on a little bit of a run and then you miss seven free throws and that just shuts you down.”
Galena outscored Halfway 14-12 in the third quarter, and despite a 21-16 run by the Cardinals in the final quarter, Halfway wasn’t able to make up the distance.
Missed shots were uncharacteristic for the team, he said.
“I thought we did a good job of getting the ball in the lane and getting shots off,” Cook said. “We didn’t make a lot of them, and unfortunately we put ourselves on the free-throw line a lot. That’s not a fun place to be when you’re missing. I think the way we normally shoot those though, I’ll take that all day.”
Looking ahead, Halfway has a chance to make good on Cook’s hope to address those holes in its mental toughness. Halfway plays Galena again Saturday, Jan. 25, at the MSHOF Basketball Classic at Southwest Baptist University, one week after the matchup in Pleasant Hope. Tipoff is at 10 a.m.
“I told the guys, the best thing about this is you get to see them again next Saturday, one week from today. Now, we know a little bit. They’ve got a good coach, and they’ll have something new for us, I’m sure.”
Halfway finished last week’s Pleasant Hope tournament in the runner-up spot. The Cardinals lodged a 61-59 win over Pleasant Hope and a 58-41 win over Marion C. Early to reach the final round.
