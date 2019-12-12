Robert Dickson said he isn’t sure when it all started.
The Central Polk County Fire Protection District chief, Polk County emergency management director and Central Dispatch IT person said he started collecting Christmas lights about 10 years ago, decorating his home in the 2800 block of South Hartford Avenue to mark the holiday season. Since then, the collection has only grown.
“I had bush lights on the house, just the white Christmas lights,” said Dickson, whose year-round yard art features Bitey McTinyhands, a metal dinosaur. “They were really simple. They were always on.”
Dickson said one year, a friend gave him a four-channel controller, which he used to play Christmas music.
Realizing his neighbors might not appreciate the loudly-broadcast holiday cheer, Dickson said he started broadcasting the music over a radio frequency. It’s available within close range of the house at 98.1 FM.
“It was just out of necessity,” he said. “I was, for one, tired of hearing the music inside my house, but my neighbors were probably tired, too, of hearing the same three to four songs. I figured, I should computerize it. It just has evolved. It’s truly an addiction.”
Dickson’s current display covers his entire yard. From an LED video board to illuminated gifts, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree to a singing hippopotamus, the technology and breadth are wide-ranging.
Dickson said the video board can be programmed to display any scrolling message. Both the gifts and the home are illuminated in RGB color patterns. His Christmas tree consists of lights strung to the top of a retractable pole.
A recent windstorm actually took 5 feet from the top of the pole, he said.
Dickson’s singing hippopotamus is patterned with lights. Those around its mouth power on and off, so the animal’s mouth move with the song “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas.”
Other custom, light-patterned faces also perform other songs, he said.
“It’s like being a puppeteer,” he said. “You’re trying to figure out what an ‘M’ looks like.”
Other displays are more straightforward, he said. The small Christmas trees that line the driveway are made from chicken wire. A yellow string of lights coiled behind a light-up dog corresponds with a song about yellow snow.
Dickson said the synchronized music and light shows take extensive work.
“Some of them I do from scratch. Some of them, I've taken a pre-existing sequence and changed it to my liking,” he said.
The choreography, he said, is like conducting an orchestra.
“Not including the singing faces, it takes five to 10 minutes per minute of song, or more, depending on the scene you want to convey,” he said.
The whole yard takes several weeks to assemble, he said. He and his wife started around after Halloween and were ready to go near Thanksgiving this year.
Dickson said he gets joy out of the process and being able to share his passion for the lights with others.
It’s a passion, he said, he first realized had become serious, when, setting up one year, he looked in his garage and saw the wide snake of cables running out into the yard.
“It was that, and our extension cord budget,” he said. “We’ve got so many.”
The Dickson Christmas Wonderland is open from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly at Dickson’s home in the 2800 Block of S. Hartford Ave.
