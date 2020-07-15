Putting plans in place

It’s been a stressful spring for Susan Sparks.
Right now, a tall stack of vendor applications is piling up, waiting for her to parse through.
But, she said, that’s good news.
The Downtown Bolivar Association president, responsible for planning this fall’s Country Days event, has carefully been monitoring news around the COVID-19 pandemic and how it could affect the longtime Polk County staple.
“The hardest part was waiting and not knowing,” she said.
As virus cases in the county climbed into double digits, Sparks said she modified her plan again and again, working with the Polk County Health Center to find ways to hold the event and keep guests and vendors safe.
As the pandemic stands now, Sparks said, Country Days is on.
After a recent increase in cases, the county has been in the third step of phase 2 of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan since Tuesday, June 23.
As previously reported, the step maintains social distancing requirements while it relaxes occupancy limits and resumes mass gatherings to 250 people on a limited basis.
Sparks said that’s meant vendor booth spaces will be modified with 6 feet between each vendor. The courthouse bathrooms are on a scheduled cleaning and sanitizing rotation with attendants stepping up to scrub them once an hour, she said.
With social distancing guidelines in place, Sparks said she’s had to measure new booth slots around the square, laying down a new layer of paint to mark a more spread out set.
Other rules will limit how vendors can serve food, including requiring pre-packaged condiments or having the vendor put them on.
She said she’s heard good feedback from vendors about the new guidelines in place.
“Those applications are piling up, waiting to be entered,” she said.
Sparks said the event will also work to protect performers by cleaning common contact items on stage between acts.
Three free-standing touchless public handwashing stations will also be spread around the event, including one at the entrance to the car show.
One notable change Sparks said attendees may notice is the elimination of hands-on kids activities in the kid’s alley section of Country Days.
“We thought and we thought, and we just couldn’t find a way to do it safely,” she said. “We would have had to sanitize the items between each child.”
The activity has been changed to a scavenger hunt, with kids returning hidden items for prizes and entry into a drawing, she said.
While some parts of County Days may change temporarily, she said others may be permanent.
“When you do an event, there’s always room for an improvement, and I saw a lot of this being room for improvement,” she said.
And the effort to ensure safety is necessary, she said.
“The easy decision would have been not to have it,” she said.
However, she quickly added the importance of the event to the community means it’s worth the work to find a safe way.
Editor Jessica Franklin Maull contributed to this report.
