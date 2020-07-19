Since Dr. Honeycutt recommended some weeks ago that it was time to open up the economy, we have been waiting for further guidance.
At that time, Polk County had two recorded cases. We now have 90-plus.
Churches and restaurants have played a big role in this increase.
Doctor, do you still feel comfortable in your position? Please let us know what we should do next. You, as publisher, have significant influence.
At some point, I assume, also, that city government will offer an opinion, as well.
— D.G. Hacker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.