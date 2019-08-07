R-1 adding dugouts, tower to soccer field

The culmination of several years of planning will be visible on the north sidelines at the Bolivar High School soccer fields this fall when the district wraps up construction on a pair of dugouts and a two-story filming tower later this summer.
Boys and girls soccer coach Steve Fast said the district is hoping to have the project finished by the time the season starts. The Liberators’ jamboree in Camdenton at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. The team’s first home game is at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, against New Covenant Academy.
R-1 Facilities Director Jeff Welch said crews have finished pouring concrete and building the split face block dugout walls.
“It’s been a work in progress but we think it will be really cool,” he said.
He said crews are anticipating using existing metal benches for players to sit on. Fast added that the dugouts would include hooks for player gear.
“We’re ready for a roof on them,” Welch said.
Welch described the filming tower as a two-story wooden structure. Fast added that the bottom level will include changing room space for officials, as well as storage for their gear and room for an athletic trainer.
“We want (the athletic trainer) to be able to work and assess in the dry and out of the sun,” he said.
The second layer will feature a score clock and a deck, so games can be filmed, Fast said.
The project is the end product of several years of discussions with district administration, including R-1 activities director Todd Schrader and superintendent Tony Berry.
“We’d been talking about this for a few years and trying to get this going,” he said. “It seems like the timing is right now.”
Schrader said via email that the final cost for the project remains undetermined.
“We are still working on framing ideas/costs for the roofs and trainer/score areas,” he said, later adding, “It will be nice to get the athletes out of the elements on game day.”
R-1 communications/public relations specialist Sammy Jacobson said via email district P.E. students would also take advantage of the new features at the field.
Fast said he’d studied several other high school soccer fields in the area and said Lebanon Public Schools has a similar setup.
“We looked at their’s as a starting point as far as the size we wanted,” he said.
Many other area schools don’t actually have similar facilities, he said. With the district using the same stone block type and patterns as were used in its baseball and softball facilities, Fast said the additions to the field complete a matching set while setting the district apart.
“It’s going to be one of the nicest fields in the area for sure,” he said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.