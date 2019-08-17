As the start of a new school year comes into full swing, the Bolivar R-1 school district’s bond-funded projects — which support the creations of an early childhood learning center, expansions to the middle school and a high school practice track — are nearing the time for construction.
“We are at 75% design-development,” Tony Berry, R-1 superintendent, told the BH-FP on Thursday, Aug. 8.
“Bids are going to be going out rather quickly, and we hope to have groundbreaking ceremonies in early September,” he said, referring to the early childhood learning center and middle school expansion.
The early childhood learning center, a $5.5 million, 21,000-square-foot facility, will be built on district land east of the intermediate and primary schools with access from Rt. D., according to previous BH-FP coverage.
Initial plans indicate the facility will include 12 classrooms, offices and a multi-purpose room.
Previous BH-FP coverage also said the middle school, which the district has described as overcrowded, will see a $1.5 million, 7,250-square-foot expansion.
Berry said the district hopes to begin work on “D highway to make that turn-lane somewhere in mid-September with a four to five day completion date on that.”
“It will probably disrupt a little bit of traffic, but not too terribly,” he noted. “And as far as the interior of the school traffic, there should not be any be any issues there.”
But the high school practice track, Berry said, is a different beast.
“We’ve got to get that engineered, and it’s currently being done,” he said. “We wanted to start work on that as early as possible, but we needed to see where these numbers were going to come in first.”
He said the numbers for the track are looking good, so now it’s a matter of bringing “the engineer and our builder together.”
“We want to get (the track) done in the fall before the asphalt-producing companies quit production because of weather,” Berry said.
