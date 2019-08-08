R-1 seeks hall of fame nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the Bolivar High School Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame recognizes Bolivar High School graduates who have gone on to make an impact on their community through professional and personal service.
Nominee criteria include:
- Must be a graduate of Bolivar High School (or at least must have attended two years).
- Must have a record of significant and consistent professional and personal achievement.
- Achievement may be a variety of fields and may include volunteer activities.Should demonstrate a commitment to community involvement.
- Should demonstrate involvement with family and/or volunteer organizations.
Nominations should include a letter or letters of support, as well as documents of support such as vitas, resumes, newspaper articles, pictures, etc. Nominations are encouraged from BHS alumni, family, friends or professional colleagues.
Nominations must include the nominee's name, address, phone number and the year of graduation or years the nominee attended BHS, in addition to the name, address and phone number of the person making the nomination.
Inductees will be recognized during the 2019 Homecoming festivities on Friday, Oct. 4.
Nominations will be accepted until Wednesday, Aug. 7, and should be sent to Bolivar R-1 Schools, Attn: BHS Hall of Fame Nominations, 524 W. Madison, Bolivar MO 65613.
Nominations will be sent to a selection committee consisting of past BHS graduates.
Anyone interested in serving on the selection committee should contact Sammy Jacobson at 326-5291 or sjacobson@bolivarschools.org.
