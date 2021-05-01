Bolivar Intermediate School will have new leadership in the 2021-22 school year after the R-1 board of education voted to employ Bolivar Primary School assistant principal Andy Love as BIS principal and longtime teacher Brooke Campbell as the campus’ assistant principal.
The board had voted in February to accept the resignations of Bolivar Intermediate School principal Julie Routh and BIS assistant principal Ty Smith, effective at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.
The district declined a request by the BH-FP under the Missouri Sunshine Law for copies of resignation letters submitted by Routh and Smith on the grounds that the contents constituted individually identifiable personnel records.
District spokesperson Sammy Jacobson did not respond to a request for more information about the resignations but did confirm the letters weren’t available to the public.
Love’s move was approved during a Wednesday, March 31, closed session, while Campbell’s promotion was done in a Wednesday, April 21, closed session. Both sets of votes were unanimous.
In both cases, the board met in closed session under the conditions of discussing legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees.
Board members Paula Hubbert, Kyle Lancaster, Jared Taylor and Brandon Van Deren were present March 31, while members Keri Clayton and Jeralen Shive were absent.
Board members Lancaster, Clayton, Hubbert, Shive, Taylor, and Van Deren were present while Collins was absent April 21.
Also at that meeting, the board approved making Lancaster, Van Deren, superintendent Tony Berry and board secretary Sheila Anderson as signatories on the board’s depository accounts as presented.
April 15 session
During the board’s Thursday, April 15, session, the board approved the 2021-2022 certified,
non-certified, and extra duty salary schedules as presented.
The schedule details an increase in the district’s base teacher salary from $36,500 last year to $37,000 for the 2021-22 school year.
Find the schedules online at BolivarMoNews.com.
All board members were present for the meeting, which was covered in the Wednesday, April 21, issue of the BH-FP.
As previously reported by the BH-FP, the district will hold a staff recognition ceremony at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, when R-1’s non-certified and master teacher of the year will be named.
Bolivar High School graduation is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the high school.
The next board meeting will be Thursday, May 20.
