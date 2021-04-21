R-1 mask policy dropped

Bolivar R-1’s masking requirement has expired.
In a 5-2 split vote, members of the district’s board of education voted Thursday, April 15, to repeal the district’s policy, which required all students, staff members and volunteers to wear face masks at all times on all district campuses.
The decision came from recommendations by the district’s central office and campus administrators, but is against the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Polk County Health Center.
Board members Brandon Van Deren and J.R. Collins voted against a motion to repeal the policy.
Members Paula Hubbert, Kyle Lancaster, Keri Clayton, Jeralen Shive and Jared Taylor voted in favor of repealing the policy.
At the board’s March meeting, board members tasked Berry with meeting with campus administrators to gauge interest and develop a plan to safely scale back the masking policy.
Berry told the board the plan featured a Monday, April 19, start date.
The district will still “closely monitor positive cases in both the county and the district,” he said.
“We will return to masking when the number of both quarantine and active cases in a building reaches 10% of its total population,” he said.
Lancaster asked the superintendent if the plan could be amended to a 5% trigger, and the change was approved with the board’s vote.
The masking policy will also return if Polk County’s positive rate reaches 7%, or its daily rolling average is over 10 cases new per day.
Masks will still be required on school buses or other district transportation, he said, and when a student is asked to mask around a health compromised individual, they must comply, he said.
Van Deren said his concerns included rising cases prompting the district to return to quarantine settings.
“We could go back to one student or one teacher causing 30 others to go into quarantine for two weeks. We only have five weeks of school left,” he said. “I get it. I’d love to start taking these things off, but I don’t think it’s safe.”
Lancaster said he supported the board’s unanimous decision last year to require masks, but added he now supports removing them.
“It was a good decision we made to require masks,” he said. “I think in this plan there are swinging parts, where if something has happened, we’re prepared.”
Clayton agreed, citing the support among district staff.
“I trust the people we asked to put the plan together,” she said.
The plan didn’t have support from a coalition of district nurses, however, who spoke against repealing the masking policy during the public comment section of the meeting.
Collins said the board should listen to those in healthcare.
“Is it popular? No,” he said before the vote. “Is it the right thing to do? Yes. We’ve chosen to listen to the health professionals. They’re still saying the same thing.”
The district has less than 30 days of school left and should stay the course, he added.
“Why not just carry it to the end?” he asked.
Berry took the question.
“We would like to show some hope that this is coming to an end,” he said. “We feel that we’re safe.”
Stadium project earns green light
The district will take its first steps toward building a football stadium.
Members of the board gave a green light to district CFO Kelly Holt to pursue funding options for the project, which has been preliminarily titled Liberator Park Stadium.
Holt told the board the district could source as much as $4 million toward the project from its budget.
The stadium would be built around the high school track, which is currently under construction at the field across from the high school on North Hartford Avenue.
Funding for the $600,000 track was originally obtained as part of the district’s $6 million no-tax-rate-increase bond package approved by voters in April 2019.
Holt said the district is in a better position than expected due to unexpected government funding the district previously thought wouldn’t be available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we went into the budget process last year, we had no idea how much money we were going to receive,” Holt said. “There were a lot of contingencies we didn’t know. We knew we were facing financial challenges. Then the governor announced that he was going to fully fund the foundation formula, which is a huge deal and provides revenues we didn’t have budgeted.”
Holt said an analysis of the district’s budget shows it has the “capability of servicing debt on a $4 million lease purchase.”
Lease purchase payments would come in between $225,000 and $250,000 annually, he said.
The Bolivar Educational Advancement Foundation has agreed to contribute $20,000 annually, he said.
“I say this confidently,” he said. “A $250,000 lease purchase payment is less than 1% of our overall operating budget.”
However, he said, any project must stay within that scope, he emphasized.
“If it were to exceed that, you would have to infuse capital,” he said.
There are numerous benefits to the project, Holt and others agreed.
Berry presented the board with a slideshow of other Ozark Conference stadiums, pointing out Bolivar has played at Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium since 1998.
“There’s an advantage to be had with our own home,” he said. “We want our kids to have that advantage.”
Numerous programs — not just football — would make use of a stadium, he said.
Football coach Glen Johnson also spoke.
“I think everyone involved would agree that our kids having access to everything right there on campus is huge.”
Closed session
The board also met in closed session to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
The board’s next meeting will be Thursday, May 20.
