R-1 names building teachers, employees of year

The Bolivar R-1 School District recently named 2021 building teachers and employees of the year after inviting educators and community members to nominate and vote for their top picks at each of the district’s buildings.

Building teachers of the year are Jeannie Francisco, Bolivar Intermediate School; Jeff Abbott, special services; Nathan Rothdeiner, Bolivar High School; Susan Cantrell, Bolivar Middle School, and Tisha Clawson, Bolivar Primary School.

Employees of the year are Jackie Sharman, special services; Shelly Hancock, BHS; Tiffany Hunt, BMS; Trish Brummell, BPS, and Zoe Wilkins, BIS. 

From among these names, one master teacher and one employee of the year will be chosen and recognized at the R-1 staff recognition service at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at BHS.

During the service, employees who have five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service will be honored, as well as retirees.

Retirees being honored include Sharman, Cathy Butler, Tony Berry, Jean Stiles, Karen Brown, Sandy Krueger, Sandy Schrader and Todd Schrader

Following the service, there will be time to visit with all retirees. Friends, family, former students and colleagues are invited to attend.

