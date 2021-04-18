R-1 names building teachers, employees of year

The Bolivar R-1 School District recently named 2021 building teachers and employees of the year after inviting educators and community members to nominate and vote for their top picks at each of the district’s buildings.
Bolivar R-1 special services employee of the year Jackie Sharman, at center, is presented with a plaque by R-1 superintendent Tony Berry, at left, and assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, at right.
Bolivar High School’s Nathan Rothdiener, center, is presented with a plaque recognizing him as BHS teacher of the year by superintendent Tony Berry, at left, and assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, at right.
Jeannie Francisco was named Bolivar Intermediate School teacher of the year. Pictured are, from left, assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, Francisco and superintendent Tony Berry.
R-1 special services teacher Jeff Abbott was recently recognized as teacher of the year. Pictured are, from left, assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, Abbott, and superintendent Tony Berry.
Shelly Hancock, at center, is presented with a plaque honoring her as BHS employee of the year by superintendent Tony Berry, at left, and assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, at right.
Superintendent Tony Berry, at left, and assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, at right, present Susan Cantrell, center, with a plaque recognizing her as Bolivar Middle School teacher of the year.
Tiffany Hunt, who was voted BMS employee of the year, is presented with a plaque. Also pictured are assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, at left, and superintendent Tony Berry, at right.
Bolivar Primary School teacher of the year Tisha Clawson poses for a photo with her plaque. Also pictured are assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, at left, and superintendent Tony Berry, at right.
Trish Brummell was recently voted BPS employee of the year. Pictured are, from left, assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, Brummell and superintendent Tony Berry.
BIS employee of the year Zoe Wilkins is presented with a plaque. Pictured are, from left, assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, Wilkins and superintendent Tony Berry.
Building teachers of the year are Jeannie Francisco, Bolivar Intermediate School; Jeff Abbott, special services; Nathan Rothdeiner, Bolivar High School; Susan Cantrell, Bolivar Middle School, and Tisha Clawson, Bolivar Primary School.
Employees of the year are Jackie Sharman, special services; Shelly Hancock, BHS; Tiffany Hunt, BMS; Trish Brummell, BPS, and Zoe Wilkins, BIS.
From among these names, one master teacher and one employee of the year will be chosen and recognized at the R-1 staff recognition service at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at BHS.
During the service, employees who have five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service will be honored, as well as retirees.
Retirees being honored include Sharman,Cathy Butler, Tony Berry, Jean Stiles, Karen Brown, Sandy Krueger, Sandy Schrader and Todd Schrader
Following the service, there will be time to visit with all retirees. Friends, family, former students and colleagues are invited to attend.
