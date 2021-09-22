R-1 renews masking requirement

Facing a crowd of more than 70 community members, the Bolivar R-1 school board listened to public commenters speak on their opinions regarding the districtwide masking requirement at the Thursday, Sept. 16, school board meeting.
Despite hearing some criticism for the masks, the board unanimously approved the continuation of the districtwide mask requirement.
This plan requires masks to be worn by “staff and students — K-12,” superintendent Richard Asbill previously said. “Some special education populations and early childhood students are exempt.”
The mask requirement has been in place since the board reinstated it at the Monday, Aug. 9, special board meeting. This meant the 2021-22 school year would start out with masking, but not everyone agreed with this plan.
At the Thursday meeting, the board received public comments from Shannon Vahle, Brad Wommack, Chauntelle Murray, Liz Burkhart and Debbi Roberts-McGinnis — all regarding masking. Some patrons provided the board correspondence packets via email and printed communications, according to a meeting summary.
Vahle was the first to speak, and he was the only public commenter who spoke in favor of the masking requirement.
He stepped up to the podium as “the voice of parents with kids who don’t have a normal immune system,” he said.
According to him, people agree that school is better when students are in physical classrooms, versus virtual ones. He also said people would agree that they want their students out of quarantine and for both students and staff to be safe.
“And I think we agree that no matter what the board decides, there’s going to be unhappy parents,” Vahle stated.
Originally, he said, he was in favor of having parents choose whether or not their own children wore masks. However, when his 7-year-old son’s immune system grew compromised, his view on the issue changed.
His child’s doctor told them that if his classroom is not wearing masks, he can’t go to school without being put in danger, Vahle said.
However, the most exciting thing for his son after receiving chemo treatment “is going to school to see his friends,” Vahle said, heading back to his seat.
The next speaker was Wommack, who began by asking what the purpose of the masking requirement was.
He claimed children are not “the spreaders of infectious disease,” despite the Center for Disease Control stating in a science brief that “children and adolescents can be infected with SARS-CoV-2, can get sick with COVID-19 and can spread the virus to others.”
“Perhaps you are basing your decision on some ridiculous CDC recommendation that is not backed by science,” Wommack said, “and — I believe — is bowing to political pressure.”
He told board members they should make decisions based on “evidence, science, common sense and basic human decency,” he said.
He claimed masks are not effective in stopping the spread of “any viral illness,” earning an immediate round of applause from a few audience members.
After saying neither the seasonal flu nor COVID-19 will ever disappear, he asked the board if its plan is to require schools to mask “indefinitely.”
“Masking is hurting our children both physically, psychologically and behaviorally,” he said, claiming COVID-19 “poses virtually no risk to our children.”
He also claimed that more children died from the seasonal flu from 2018-19 than they have from COVID-19 in the past year and a half.
“There has never been a single case of a student-teacher transmission in the entire world,” he said, adding the district’s reason for the mask requirement being for students’ and staff’s safety is “simply an untrue statement.”
In contrast to his former statement, the CDC published a study on Friday, Aug. 27, reporting on teacher-to-student spread.
“During May 23–June 12, 2021,” the CDC report’s summary states, “26 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases occurred among Marin County, California, elementary school students and their contacts following exposure to an unvaccinated infected teacher.”
Wommack also said requiring children to wear masks “for a fear of a virus that will not harm them — that is called child abuse.”
His time was up before he finished speaking, but some members from the crowd erupted into applause, something they did after Murray spoke, as well.
Murray began by listing off the numerous school districts in Missouri which are not requiring masks.
She also read a quote from one district’s superintendent, who had said masking should be up to the parent’s discretion.
When she went to sit back down after her comment, some members of the crowd gave her a standing ovation.
After the public comment portion came to a close, Murray later began addressing the board from her seat in the audience.
She reiterated a prior claim that the school board “does not have to listen” to the health department.
“It is not the law,” she added.
Board member Kyle Lancaster spoke up against that, explaining how the health department can shut down businesses. Murray and other audience members raised their voices to disagree.
More and more voices echoed in the room in varying opinions on the matter.
Asbill then stepped out from behind the table he was sitting at and walked to the front of the audience, his hands raised.
“Please, please,” he said, speaking loudly to be heard over the crowd. “This is not what this is about. We need to be able to have a conversation about different views — that’s it.”
He encouraged the crowd to settle down, saying, “Let’s not be in the news for the wrong reasons about our community and make people look at us and laugh.”
Murray continued speaking once the crowd quieted down, but the volume in the room immediately rose again, and the board decided to move on to the rest of the agenda.
Later on in the meeting, after Matt Havens, PA-C, and his associated medical representatives were finished with their presentation, one audience member began addressing the board — despite Lancaster having told her the public comment time was finished.
While speaking to the board about her stance on masking, other audience members began raising their voices again to join her.
When the board tried to no avail to stop the woman from speaking, it called school resource officer Mike Smith over to escort her out. Smith walked over to her, but he did not have to use physical force, as she left shortly after.
Medical representatives take the floor
Once the board continued its way through the agenda, it listened to a presentation by Havens and associated medical representatives.
“Right now,” Havens said, “kids are representing 26% of cases in the U.S.”
In 23 of the states, 1.9% of those cases led to hospitalization, he added.
“As of last week, there’s nearly 2,400 kids hospitalized with COVID in the U.S,” he said, next mentioning the nearly 55,000 hospitalizations from the past year.
He added that if there is another surge in the late fall or winter, hospitals could possibly run out of Pediatric Intensive Care Unit beds.
Havens then went on to explain the correlation of children and the transmission of the virus.
He referenced the Journal of the American Medical Association and a study on families and transmission factors.
“What they found,” he said, “is there was actually a high percent of cases that had a pediatric index case.”
He explained that meant “the first member of that family to get COVID was a kid, and then with that, they tended to spread it to other family members,” something more common with the younger children than older ones.
The point of the study, he said, was to point out that “we’re not going to prevent and start to contain transmission in our community unless we contain pediatric transmission, as well.”
He then pointed to one of the screens in the room where his slide show presentation was displayed. On the screen was a graphic portraying the pediatric hospitalization rate, which has increased 500% since July because of the Delta variant, he said.
Next on the screen was a chart showing the disruptions that have occurred in K-12 learning through the second week of August, he said.
“I could fill this map now with newer data where we’ve seen that disruption ripple across all of the U.S. where schools are shutting down or having to go back virtual,” he said.
Factors that are mitigating the spread, he added, are — in descending order of effectiveness — vaccinations, masking, testing, hand washing and air flow.
One study by a group out of North Carolina found that “there was a possibility that by the end of the semester, nearly 90% of susceptible students might become infected,” he said, “if there’s no mitigation factors,” such as masking and testing.
Havens then went on to reference the Marin County, California, case the CDC published, where 50% of a class became infected because a teacher took off her mask to read to the students.
Asbill also spoke, focusing on modified quarantine objectives.
With the masking requirement, he said, fewer students are having to go into quarantine upon exposure — allowing more students to stay in school.
He also mentioned the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Department of Health and Senior Services webinar that was held on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The information presented at that meeting was not available by press time.
Along with the approval of the masking requirement continuation, the board said it would continue to monitor the school and county data regarding COVID-19, waiting then on the webinar’s presentation.
The board said it would “also continue to consider the information presented from parents and patrons regarding mask requirements and may schedule a special meeting to consider any plan adjustments,” a school board meeting summary stated.
No meeting had been scheduled as of press time, though.
Regular session
Also during the Thursday, Sept. 16, session, the board unanimously approved employing behavior specialist Tony Walker, central office secretaries Joy Brown and Jodie Burke, custodian Donald Foutch and paraprofessional Shane Kincaid. Substitutes were also approved, as well as the consent agenda, including minutes and bills.
The board was also presented information regarding current district bond indebtedness or past bond issue repayment schedules. Asbill and chief financial officer Kelly Holt reviewed summary options regarding payoff options for series 2013 bonds and refinance options for series 2015 bonds, the summary stated.
Both options, according to the summary, provide interest savings to the district — ultimately saving taxpayer dollars. In addition, the board reviewed possible future no-tax increase bond issue options as it approaches future capital project and facility needs.
The board also said it would begin a coordinated facilities and operations planning effort. This process will outline capital projects plans for the next five years within each building and allow the district to begin planning for possible classroom expansion, facility maintenance and additional district priorities.
It also unanimously approved a masonry brick-repair project at the intermediate school gym, a price revision from $5,500 to $5,650 for the purchase of a maintenance storage container, a proposal for the purchase of a new maintenance truck from Bill Grant Ford for $35,883 and an amended school calendar to set Bolivar High School’s graduation for Sunday, May 22, — time and place to be determined.
The Bolivar R-1 school district received a $1,548,232 grant for a FEMA safe room project — of which $1,161,174 is federally funded. The district would be obligated to match funds in the amount of $387,058.
Recently the district began a FEMA application for air quality improvement efforts. This FEMA grant would provide access to funds that the district could utilize as a COVID-19 mitigation effort. The grant application is awaiting an approval or denial notification, which could take four to six weeks.
Closed session
The board also met in closed session on Thursday, Sept. 16, for legal matters, discussing personnel hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees and student matters.
In closed session, the board unanimously passed a motion to “limit and restrict access for (JH) to all school facilities and events unless prior approval is granted and authorized by a building or district administrator,” according to a board meeting summary.
The BH-FP asked the district for additional information regarding the vote. According to board secretary Sheila Anderson, the parent’s initials were put in the report for confidentiality reasons. The district declined to provide additional information.
All board members were present for both sessions. The next school board meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 21. Find complete draft minutes online at BolivarMoNews.com.
