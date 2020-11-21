The Bolivar R-1 school district is on the hunt for a new superintendent following the announcement that Tony Berry will retire in June.
According to a letter to district staff obtained by the BH-FP, the R-1 school board planned to formally accept Berry’s retirement letter during its Thursday, Nov. 19, session.
Board president Paula Hubbert noted in the letter Berry had declined a multi-year contract to remain in the district in February, as previously reported by the BH-FP.
“At that time, Dr. Berry let us know that he would only remain with the district one more year,” Hubbert said in the letter.
Berry intends to retire from education and stay in Bolivar, she added. He will remain on the job until the completion of his contract on June 30.
Hubbert said the district has “accomplished remarkable things” since Berry’s appointment in 2017.
“We’ve revamped our community-crafted mission statement by defining the pillars of success that describe a comprehensive Liberator education,” she said. “We’ve constructed an Early Childhood Learning Center, added middle school classrooms, built a track, and joined one of the state’s elite athletic conferences. We’ve rebuilt broken lines of communication within our district and community. We’ve made innovative advances in curriculum, technology, and hands on learning programs. And most impressively, we executed one of the state’s finest educational responses to the global COVID pandemic.”
She added Liberators “will forever be grateful” for Berry’s contributions, and a “nationwide search for his replacement” was expected to begin Thursday as the board looks to “employ a search firm to identify, screen, and assist in the selection of our next superintendent.”
Read more about the search, board session and Berry’s tenure in an upcoming issue of the BH-FP.
