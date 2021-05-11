Bolivar R-1 Schools is seeking input from the community via an online survey regarding its search for an official athletic logo.
The athletic logo is displayed on all uniforms and other materials. It is separate from the district’s official logo.
According to the district, designs were anonymously submitted by two local graphic designers and by a number of Bolivar High School students.
The athletic logo selection committee narrowed the 40-plus designs down to two.
The survey, which can be accessed at surveymonkey.com/r/MCLJJMF, will be open from May 10 to 17. It features images of the two logo options.
The goal is to present the winning logo to the school board for approval at the Thursday, May 20, meeting.
