R-1 selects new superintendent

Richard Asbill will be Bolivar R-1 Schools’ next superintendent.
The district’s board of education education announced Asbill’s hiring Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Asbill, the current superintendent at Cassville School District, will succeed Bolivar superintendent Tony Berry starting Thursday, July 1.
“Dr. Asbill comes to the Bolivar community with high expectations, a wealth of experience and a shared vision for our students,” board president Paula Hubbert said in an R-1 news release. “We are so pleased that an educator of his stature wants to join us in continuing to strengthen the pillars of educational excellence implemented under Dr. Berry’s leadership.”
Asbill is in his 11th year at Cassville, according to the release.
His career in education began as an agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor, the release stated.
He previously served as the district’s assistant high school principal, middle school principal, and director of operations. He also served as the superintendent of Southwest R-V School District for four years before returning to Cassville as its assistant superintendent.
“I believe that opportunities to work collaboratively with others in the pursuit of common goals are the most rewarding part of this job,” Asbill said in the release. “I understand the importance of culture within the organization, and as a leader, I have the shared responsibility to help define and communicate the needs and vision of the organization.”
Hubbert said at the board’s Wednesday, Jan. 20, meeting 24 candidates had applied for the Bolivar job.
The board interviewed a select group of five applicants Saturday, Jan. 23, she said.
“It was a very distinguished group,” she said of those who applied.
The board of education had enlisted the assistance of the Missouri School Boards’ Association superintendent search service to solicit and screen candidates.
“Of the five outstanding candidates we interviewed Saturday, Dr. Asbill’s experience, personality and peer recommendations led us to the conclusion that he was the best fit for Bolivar,” Hubbert said in the release.
According to the release, Asbill graduated from Pierce City High School in 1990 and attended Crowder College, where he received his Associates of Arts degree. He then completed his bachelor’s degree and teaching certification from Missouri State University.
While teaching, Asbill began an administrative master’s degree program and then later completed a specialist degree, both from Missouri State University. In 2014, he completed his doctorate of education degree from Southwest Baptist University.
He and his wife Kari have one son, Sawyer.
Vaccines to be offered
Also at the Wednesday, Jan. 20, meeting, Berry told the board R-1 is also preparing to offer its employees the COVID-19 vaccine.
The district is expecting to be able to administer vaccines between late February and late March, he said.
The vaccines will come at no cost to the employees, Berry said, and can be administered by the campus nurses onsite.
“We’re going to make it as easy as we can,” he said.
The superintendent said the district will either receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
“The one thing I want to make perfectly clear to our staff is you are not being told you have to have this vaccine,” Berry said. “We just want you to know that it is available to you.”
Senior trip
Bolivar High School principal David Geurin told the board campus administrators hope to attempt a shortened senior trip this year.
Last year’s senior trip, which would have been in March, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a difficult decision, he said, but one that was later determined to be the right one.
“It was heartbreaking. You guys know last year we were torn up about it,” he said of the decision to cancel the trip. “But, the next day after that board meeting we decided not to go, we knew that was the right decision because everything started shutting down. I’ll never forget that.”
Geurin said his recommendation to make this year’s trip possible is to stay within the state and limit it to one night, likely in Branson.
“Everybody can be screened for COVID the day before we leave,” he said. “The trip would be two days, so one night in a hotel, so they get the senior trip experience.”
Geurin said exact dates and specific activities for the trip haven’t been set but would probably include time at Silver Dollar City.
After taking questions from the board, Geurin said a longer trip could be considered.
“We did want to keep it fairly compact so that it is safer and less expensive,” he said.
The principal also gave an update on prom and graduation plans.
Geurin said organizers are looking for a date for prom in May, close to graduation.
BHS’ graduation will be on campus, he said, either at the soccer field or in the gymnasium. Last year, a socially distanced graduation was held on the soccer field in late June.
“Last year was well received,” he said. “The weather was perfect. We had fireworks. Everything lined up for that. I’m not against an outside graduation, but May is different from the end of June.”
Closed session
The board also met in closed session to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
Board members Hubbert, Brandon Van Deren, Jeralen Shive, Kyle Lancaster, Jared Taylor and Kerri Clayton were present for both sessions. J.R. Collins was absent.
