R-1 shares more on network data incident

No information was compromised as part of a network data incident at the Bolivar R-1 School District last month.
R-1 technology director Brad Sterling shared with the BH-FP an update on the incident, which took place in early March, according to a district news release Sterling also provided.
The BH-FP first reported on the incident Saturday, March 13.
According to the news release, the district “experienced an incident that disrupted the use of our network.”
Sterling said the issue was first noticed when virus warnings began showing on district devices.
He said R-1 staff and representatives from Springfield IT firm JMark immediately went to work to make sure the problem didn’t spread by isolating all buildings and parts of the district’s network, something it was able to do because of previous safety measures.
“When this took place, we had to disconnect everything, including each computer,” he said. “We did that to stop the propagation.”
The district’s network includes its phones, its door keycards, its wireless connection and internet, he said.
“We isolated everything,” he said. “And we had to work until 2:30 the next morning to have it ready for school the next day. The biggest disruption was to our office computers. They were not connected to the network, so therefore they had no internet access.”
Still, he said, issues that have affected other districts in the past show Bolivar fared fairly well.
“We were protected enough and had enough layers in there we were able to have school,” he said. “It was very apparent that the work we did before this happened helped.”
According to the release, the district also immediately engaged cybersecurity experts to conduct an independent investigation of the incident and determine whether any personal information was accessed or acquired.
The board of education met Friday, March 5, when it approved an agreement with law firm Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to “represent it in connection with the technology security incident.”
The board also ratified and approved an agreement with Kroll Associates LLC, an investigation firm, to provide “technology remediation and monitoring services.”
Sterling said the investigation was also turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He had initially declined to identify which law enforcement agency was investigating.
“The investigation had just started, and we were told that we have to keep everything hushed,” he said.
When asked what allowed the malware into the district’s network, Sterling said he couldn’t answer.
“I do know that, but I can’t share that part,” he said. “Just know that we’ve taken several measures.”
Sterling said those safety measures include training for district employees from KnowBe4, a company that sends out newsletters with info to staff members.
“It will also run fake attacks through email for the faculty and staff,” he said. “Anytime they click on things they shouldn’t, it will show them they shouldn’t.”
Sterling said, through the investigation, R-1 learned the attackers’ motives were to disrupt the district’s network rather than access information.
He said the district didn’t initially share the investigation with the Bolivar community because the district wasn’t initially certain what the impact of the incident was.
“We had to get a better grip before reaching out to the community,” he said. “That’s just now happened.”
Sterling said the district also didn’t initially announce the incident because students weren’t affected.
“We were so limited in what we could share,” he said. “You also don’t want to stir panic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.