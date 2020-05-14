Pleasant Hope Schools will hold a summer softball camp Monday to Thursday, May 18-21, at the main softball field, located next to the middle school.
The camp is free for Pleasant Hope students and $10 for students outside the district.
Grades 9 to 12 will receive instruction from 9 to 11 a.m., while grades 5 to 8 are scheduled for 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Donations of sunflower seeds will be accepted.
For more information, contact coach Kevin McVey at kmcvey@phr6.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.