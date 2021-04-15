Last weekend’s MLRA Fall Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway were canceled due to forecasted rain and thunderstorms.
"Saturday looks wet, cloudy and cold,” MLRA series director Ernie Leftwich said ahead of the race in a Lucas Oil news release. “While we hate to pull the plug, at least by doing it early it saves a lot of race teams and fans a lot of travel time and expense."
The event will not be made up, as the MLRA has a five-race swing coming up next week beginning with a $5,000-to-win event on Tuesday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. For a complete rundown of MLRA news and its schedule, visit MLRAracing.com.
The MLRA Spring Nationals also were rained out in 2018 and 2019 and were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Racing at Lucas Oil Speedway will resume Saturday, April 17, for round two of the weekly racing series. It will be $uper $aver $pecial Night as four admissions, four hot dogs and four 20-ounce Coca-Cola drinks are just $30 for fans arriving before 5:30 p.m.
Classes in action include the ULMA late models, the USRA modifieds, the USRA stock cars, the USRA B-Mods and the pure stock as a special guest class.
The USRA B-Mods will be the featured class of the evening running a special, 25-lap $750-to-win main event courtesy of Clearlight Inn.
Pure Stocks have been added to the program as the guest class for $300 to win.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
For ticket information, call 282-5984 or email nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.
