Racing back to life

Bolivar’s newly renamed Speedway USA is the only asphalt stock car race track running in the entire state of Missouri, promoter Jimmy Fohn explained. And his goal, he added, is to get people back in the grandstands.
Beginning as a dirt track in the 1960s, Speedway USA was paved into an asphalt track in 1989, according to Fohn.
During that time, asphalt racing in Bolivar and in Lebanon were in their “heyday.” Cars raced along the Bolivar track until the late 1990s, and then the hype slowly died off over the next decade until the doors closed in 2001.
A year later, though, the doors re-opened, going through dirt-to-asphalt cycles until 2011, when they closed again.
In 2018, Jim and Vicki Benner re-established the track under the name Historic Bolivar Speedway. When Fohn leased it last November, however, he decided to go back to the original and patriotic Speedway USA name, intending to bring a fresh appeal to the 60-year-old track.
“My hope for the track is that it survives,” he said, sitting in his truck, his gaze resting on the historic track, “and that asphalt racing begins to flourish again. Because if this were to do well, then Lebanon would reopen, which is one of the nicest asphalt tracks in the nation.”
He explained the way to accomplish that is to bring more spectators to the races.
“It’s very important that people support this,” he said. “It’s the only facility like this in the state, and it’s right here in their backyard. If it is not supported, it will not survive. It’s the last of its kind.”
Since Fohn became the track’s new promoter, there have been five races — six having been rained out.
In those five races, there has been a max of 200 people in the grandstands, the capacity of which is 3,500. If just 500 people would come to the races, then the speedway would live on, he said.
He wants to preserve asphalt racing, not only for spectators but also for local drivers. But he said he understands it will take quite a bit to spark interest again.
He himself grew up with that interest. His dad raced on local dirt tracks, and while Fohn moved to Nashville from 1997 to 2007 to pursue singing, he eventually moved back to Lebanon with his wife to settle down. In 2013, he turned to racing asphalt.
“If somebody didn’t do it,” Fohn said, explaining why he took over the track, “there would be no asphalt racing in the state.”
So far, things have been looking up. Having moved up from 10 cars to 50 has shown quite a bit of promise, but local support has been so minimal, he said.
“This style of racing is what you watch on TV — like NASCAR,” he said, later mentioning that the speedway’s track is much faster than any of the dirt ones by more than 20 mph — and cleaner, too.
According to Fohn, NASCAR racer Carl Edwards actually raced on the Bolivar Speedway track. His dad works with Fohn.
Fohn later referred back to his history with racing. He said he began racing on dirt in the early 2000s, and he has been racing since 2013 on asphalt, where he’s won three championships.
For that reason, he understands the worth of a driver.
Already, he said, the speedway has had $40,000 in payouts.
“I’m a driver, have been for years,” he said, taking his truck out on the track for some laps. “And I just think that drivers are worthy of more money than they’ve received throughout the time that I’ve been racing.”
With drivers who have $100,000 cars, the speedway was paying out only $300 to win, and now they’re giving out $1,500 to win, which Fohn said still isn’t what the drivers are worthy of.
With the 40-car increase the track has seen since November, there has been a variety of different drivers. There have been a couple of state champions who have raced on Speedway USA, 40-year-long racers, a 14-year-old and an 84-year-old.
That 14-year-old, Fohn mentioned, is currently ranked in the top 15 in the nation in drivers under the age of 16. His name is Charlie Keeven, the youngest on Bolivar’s track.
The 84-year-old — Bill Allen — actually owns Dallas County Speedway, but he chooses to race on this track.
And the types of drivers don’t have to stop there.
He explained how he created the Missouri Stock Car Racing Association, which is “the sanctioning body of asphalt racing that goes on here” and the promoter of Speedway USA.
For drivers who are interested in racing on the track, all they need to do is register, get an MSCRA membership — which is only $50 — and have a legal race car.
“We have plenty of support from drivers,” he explained. “It’s the community that is not supporting this,” which is what he is hoping to change by bringing awareness to the sport.
If people not knowing about it is the problem, then he is wanting to tell them about it.
