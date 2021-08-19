Racing to championships

Since arriving in Bolivar 13 years ago, cross country coach Ron Bandy said he has “had a pretty good run.”
Last season with the Bolivar team was no exception.
“The kids have always worked hard and set high goals for themselves,” Ron Bandy said.
In response, the team grew in strength with every race.
The team only missed a trophy at state last year by 2 points, making it “the fifth fastest team in the state,” he added.
Last year, though, the team lost quite a few “key” runners to graduation, he said. Those who graduated include Emily Bandy, Cora Stimpson, Shaylee Goodman, Ethan Billingslea, Hunter Davis and Brett Pollock.
Because of the loss, this year’s team is young.
However, Ron Bandy said “the kids answered the challenge,” taking the opportunity to work hard and get fit.
For the new season, there are seniors Cale Thiessen, Wyatt Thiessen and Aidan Presley.
Cale Thiessen, he said, “is a three-time state qualifier” and “three-time all-regional runner” who “earned his first individual all-state honors in cross country.”
He is a “stand out leader” on the guys side, who has also had quite the summer, Ron Bandy said.
Cale Thiessen’s focus has been both on improving himself and his teammates on the boys team. Ron Bandy said the runner has been helping the boys grow, sharing his knowledge with them.
An inspiration to the team, Wyatt Thiessen is “unmatched” in his “work ethic and love for his team,” Ron Bandy said. Success will be hard to miss with him on the team, he added.
Some of the leaders on the girls side of the team are Ayden Spotila and Julia Jump, the coach said. For them, their last two months were “amazing,” and he said he expects they’ll “surprise themselves and their competition.”
A few more returners expected to be impactful are Raegan Taylor, Sierra Fox, Abigail DuVall, Anna Jensen and Claire Giglio, as well as freshman Sydney Waters.
Taylor and Abigail DuVall, Ron Bandy added, “have really grown as runners” and have had some “amazing” dedication.
Sierra Fox is filled with potential, having competed at the state meet, he said.
Jensen and Giglio are two other runners Ron Bandy said he expects “to make an impact at the varsity level.”
Waters, he said, “has had an amazing summer with an amazing transformation into high school running.”
Some other runners on the boys side are Solomon Manis, Gavin Crawford-Yates, Payson Reisner, Evan Everson, Jesse Fields and Aiden DuVall.
Manis is the type of runner who “has grown 10-fold the last few months,” Ron Bandy said. Having worked quite a bit with Cale Thiessen, he “knows what it takes to be successful.” He has also been helpful to his teammates in their pursuit of this successful hard work.
Then there’s Crawford-Yates, who, like Zach Fox, has quite a bit of the “potential” Ron Bandy said he is hoping to “tap into this season.”
Reisner, the coach said, “found his competitor's legs last spring on the track,” leading to “some amazing races.”
One runner who, compared to last fall, “is already running faster for each of his miles in 5- and 7-mile runs” is Everson, Ron Bandy said.
A couple of other experienced runners are Fields and Aiden DuVall.
Ron Bandy also said he sees incoming freshmen Brodie Ingold and Zach Fox — who have already “shown promise” — making “an impact.”
The runner who has made his competitive spirit evident is Ingold.
There is also Eddie Lamke who “had a great middle school outing and a solid spring as well,” Bandy said.
Bandy said his prayer for this roster of runners is for them to continue coming “together as a team” and improving. With the “good work” they’ve done, they’ve created “some lofty goals to work towards.”
However, focus and strength are some areas the players will need to keep up with, he said.
Despite that, Bandy said he is “proud of these kids” and believes some of them “will surprise some people that are counting them out.”
After the summer’s training sessions, the runners “are all ready to test (their) legs, lungs and minds,” he said. They understand this upcoming season means there’s “a fight ahead,” but “they have done the work to be successful.”
This year, though, is the team’s first season in the Ozark Conference.
“The course is tough, but it is exactly what we train for,” Bandy said.
Of all the teams Bandy has coached, he said none of them has ever disappointed him. Time and again, they have risen together and encouraged him and one another.
“It is a beautiful thing to watch,” he said, adding how proud he is of his runners “and the work they do.” He also said they “inspire” him every day.
The team will have its first opportunity to be inspirations at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Richard Clark Invitational, located at the Bolivar Municipal Golf Course.
Marion C. Early: ‘Bringing home titles’
Last season, Marion C. Early’s cross country team took eight of its 11 runners to state.
Also, the girls team went to districts and came back as champions, something coach Morgan Noblitt said she is “hopeful” to accomplish again.
Two of this year’s leaders and “promising seniors,” Noblitt said, are Gavin Duchscherer and Libby Painter.
There are also some “promising returning athletes,” she said, talking about Landon Duchscherer and Kylie Maxwell.
She said other students “have shown interest in joining (the) team” but haven’t committed yet.
However, Noblitt said she is hoping the team will grow and continue “bringing home titles.”
The team’s road to bringing home those titles begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Strafford Invitational.
Humansville: Constantly improving
Despite having a young team, Humansville’s cross country coach Brandon Hammond said he has “some strong leaders.” And, as a team, he added, the players believe this upcoming season will be a successful one.
On the team are a couple of returning upperclassmen — Gus Webb and Nate Lyon.
Other returners include Bailey Willard, Tabitha Davis and Nelly Kamerer.
Some of the confirmed newcomer runners are high schoolers Jackson Schuber, Wyatt Hoss, Virgil McGinnis and Riley Tillery. Of the middle schoolers, there are Evelyn Kamerer and Josh Webb.
Hammond said that in years past, the boys team hasn’t had a full roster. This year, though, he said he believes it will be different.
He added improvement as something the team will be planning on, and Hammond said he hopes “to see all the other teams this season.”
Improvements can carry on at Humansville’s first meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Bolivar.
Fair Play: ‘Small but mighty’
Assistant cross country coach John Zumwalt said Fair Play’s team runs hard and has fun.
“Nobody sits on the bench in cross country,” he said.
For the last four years, the boys team has been a state qualifier, and head coach Nancy Rea said she and her team “hope to continue” that streak.
Last season, though, they lost five seniors to graduation, which could prove to “be a difficult challenge,” she said.
Currently, there is only one senior — Gabe Foster — who Zumwalt said he is “thrilled to be led by.”
There are also juniors Matt Storment and Koda Wickland. Among the three of them, Rea said there is “good experience and leadership.”
Last year, Fair Play didn’t have a girls team, but Rea is hoping “to rebuild,” she said.
Zumwalt said his hope is to carry on “the proud tradition” of molding runners into the type who “are willing to work hard” for both coaches.
“Go Hornets,” Rea added.
“The proud tradition” of molding runners continues at the team’s first competition at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Willard Meet.
Pleasant Hope: ‘Improved all around’
Pleasant Hope cross country runners “improved all around,” coach Brandon Sherrer said of last year’s team.
“We had our highest placings at state for as long as I know,” he added.
However, the team did lose seniors Noah Sherrer, Austin Skidmore, Connor Duff and Colton Orum to graduation last year.
“They will be greatly missed,” Sherrer said, and the team “really will notice it in the team standings and conference meet.”
In the now-smaller team, though, there are some solid middle school runners “to look forward to,” he said, as well as two returning state qualifiers from last year.
The current seniors on the team are Adrian Sherrer and Zane Hull.
Last year, Sherrer said, Hull placed 10th at state, and he has used this past summer to train. Currently, he’s building up his speed and strength, focusing on improving the run he made at state.
Of the juniors, there are Ilandria Shuler, Gwendolyn Montle and Velavet Cornell.
Ilandria Shuler, he said, returns with the goal of reaching “state for the third year in a row.”
Also on the team are sophomores Arturo Marrufo, Levi Marshall, Connor Shuler and Derrick Voyles.
Voyles’ season last year was “outstanding,” Sherrer said. He “made huge improvements,” something the coach said he hopes will be replicated this season.
Even with the younger runners, like Jaxon Sharif, Sherrer said he is looking “forward to seeing improvement.”
Sharif, he said, is an eighth grader who, like Hull, has trained this summer and performed “well in road races and triathlons.”
For the team as a whole, though, Sherrer said “staying healthy will be important.”
He also added how Stockton joining the team’s conference could prove to “make the conference more challenging.”
The challenges start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Bolivar.
