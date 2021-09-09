The Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, at Lucas Oil Speedway, was canceled due to heavy overnight rain and a forecast of more rain later in the day, according to a speedway news release.
Lucas Oil MLRA Series Director Ernie Leftwich said the heavy rain left track conditions extremely soggy, and any more rain on top of what had already fallen would have made conditions unsafe for drivers.
"We hate to cancel, but with many drivers planning on making long drives, we wanted to make the decision as early in the day as possible," Leftwich said, per the release.
The Lucas Oil MLRA is scheduled to return to action Friday, Oct. 1, with the Harvest Hustle at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois, the release said.
For the complete MLRA schedule, point standings and archived stories, visit MLRAracing.com.
As for the Diamond Drag Boat Nationals on Lake Lucas, the release said Lucas Oil Speedway general manager Danny Lorton said the event was still a go with qualifications over the weekend and the final day of the event Sunday, Sept. 5.
For more information on the Kentucky Drag Boat Association, visit KDBA.net.
For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.
