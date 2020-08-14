Ramirez captures shootout

Dereck Ramirez led all but the opening lap to pick up his fifth United States Modified Touring Series victory of the season on Saturday night, Aug. 8, at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland.
According to a Lucas Oil news release, Ramirez held off Jason Hughes and Terry Phillips to claim the 11th annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented.
"This means a lot,” he said in the release. “We've been working our butts off and figuring stuff out. We're getting better every day."
Ramirez, from Woodward, Oklahoma, took over the lead on lap two and held it from there in a race filled with six cautions, the release stated.
Ramirez won driving a Hughes chassis, which the second-placed driver said lessened the sting.
"Congratulations to Dereck and all them guys,” Hughes said in the release. “They've done a hell of a job this year. I'm proud to be a part of that. I don't like second, but I'll take it every time when we get one of my cars up there."
Fennewald drops in for win
Taking advantage of a night off for the ULMA late model division, Johnny Fennewald captured the street stocks feature.
Fennewald was driving a car usually piloted by fellow Appleton City resident Colton Bourland.
According to the release, the three-time reigning ULMA late model track champ took over the lead from Tim Brown on lap three and rolled to the victory, opening a 4.3-second lead before settling for a final 2.2-second advantage over runner-up James Flood.
"He has a pretty good hot rod here,” Fennewald said of the car. “He spends a lot of time and hard work to get this thing ready. We just kind of super-tuned on it this week. It's gonna be pretty good for him now, I think."
Close win goes to Jackson
Track points leader Kris Jackson of Lebanon took over the lead on lap four and held off Jake Richards by a car length for his third USRA B-mod feature win of the season Saturday.
"That was a blast," Jackson said in the release. "We woke up this morning and thought this track might be rough again, but these guys, you could tell they put in the time and the effort. This racing surface was awesome tonight."
Donaldson takes stock car win
Fourth-starting Gary Donaldson of Rayville, Missouri, passed Derrick Agee with three laps remaining to take the USRA stock cars feature, a guest class for the evening.
Donaldson and Agee, who started on the front row, dueled side-by-side for four laps until Donaldson finally made the pass. Donaldson then pulled away and finished about five car lengths in front, the release stated. Brett Heeter finished third.
"I kept trying on the bottom and he started protecting,” Donaldson said in the release. “I moved up and I got around him on the outside, but he didn't make it easy. It sure was fun and it's sure great to be here. USRA Stock Cars at Lucas Oil Speedway, yeah, baby."
Up next
Round 11 of the weekly racing series is Saturday, Aug. 15. The ULMA late models will be featured with a $1,000-to-win, 25-lap main event.
All moms will get free admission, courtesy of NMI/VMG Marketing Group, the release stated.
For ticket questions or information contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at 282-5984 or email nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.
