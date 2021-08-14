Dereck Ramirez scored a successful repeat of the 12th annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment, leading wire to wire Saturday night, Aug. 7, at Lucas Oil Speedway.
The USMTS points leader — from Woodward, Oklahoma — dominated the 40-lap feature to take home $10,000, according to a speedway news release. Ramirez beat Dustin Sorensen by 1.8 seconds for his third series victory of the season.
Also picking up feature wins on Saturday night were Ryan Gillmore (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and Derek Brown (O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars), the release said.
"I love this place. It's probably the greatest facility we go to," Ramirez said, per the release. "Everybody that works here and all the fans that come out and support us...plus I have to thank these guys here. We wrecked the car at Ogilvie (Minnesota). They worked their butts off at the shop to put this (car) together.”
Ramirez became the first repeat Show-Me Shootout winner and the first three-time USMTS winner at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Ramirez was making it a runaway, the release added, cruising to the lead from his front-row starting position and widening the gap as green-flag after green-flag lap went by.
Ramirez had a four-second lead over Sorensen after 32 laps when the race’s first caution came out as Dillon McCowan spun between turns one and two.
The speedway said in a release Sorensen of Rochester, Minnesota, started seventh and worked his way into second by lap 25 but was making little headway in closing the gap on Ramirez as the duo worked their way through lapped traffic.
The caution wiped out Ramirez’s comfortable margin and set the stage for an eight-lap sprint to the finish as Ramirez led Sorensen, Tyler Wolff, Carlos Ahumada Jr. and Terry Phillips, the release said.
Gillmore wins B-Mod
Ryan Gillmore of Springfield led all 20 laps of the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod main event as Gillmore captured his first victory at Lucas Oil Speedway after numerous near-misses.
In the release, the speedway said Gillmore took only five laps to open a three-second lead over fellow front-row starter Shawn Nations. He built the lead to 3.4 seconds over JC Morton by lap seven, and as the race clicked off caution-free, Gillmore was never threatened.
“I thought I had lost it right away as it went green, with Nations getting by me,” Gillmore said, per the release. “With the track fast like it was, I thought I had shot myself in the foot right there. He was good about not taking the lane away, which he could have,” he added.
Gillmore wound up 2.6 seconds in front of Morton with Ryan Edde third, Eric Turner fourth and Kris Jackson fifth, the release said. Jackson, the season points leader and reigning track champ who started seventh, had a three-race win streak at Lucas Oil Speedway snapped.
Brown wins USRA Stock Cars
Stoutland's Derek Brown enjoyed an extra-big pay day in the O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature, beating Robert White by just under one second.
Brown led all 20 laps and had to hold off White, third-place David Hendrix and fourth-place Ed Griggs following a caution with six laps remaining.
"I love this place because they have a jumbotron and I can watch while I'm going down the backstretch where everybody's at," said Brown who turns 32 on Sunday, according to the release. "After that yellow, I saw them catching me on the bottom, so I thought I'd switch it up a little bit, and it worked."
Brown picked up his second Lucas Oil Speedway win of the season.
No racing this week
Following a scheduled off weekend, Lucas Oil Speedway said it roars back into action Aug. 21 with Round 13 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series. All police, fire and rescue personnel are admitted free. The ULMA Late Models will be the featured division with a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
Earlier that day, the Kansas City Off Road Racing Association took to the Off Road track with divisions including Youth UTV 170 Stock, 170 Modified and 570, Adult UTV Sportsman, Women, Pro Turbo, Pro NA, along with Mini Stock Truck, 1600 Buggy and Open Truck class. Gates open at 7 a.m. with practice at 10 and qualifying at 11:30 a.m.
Those purchasing tickets to the Off Road action will receive free admission to the dirt-track action.
For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact McMillan at 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.
