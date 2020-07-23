I appreciate Mr. Honeycutt's willingness to reflect on what "Black Lives Matter" truly means, and how it does not devalue or minimize the lives of white folks.
However, I take issue with Mr. Honeycutt's refusal to consider that systemic racism exists in our area. It is easy to say there is no systemic racism here when, according to census data, Polk County is 95.5% white — a direct result of the early-1900's lynchings in southwest Missouri that caused an overnight exodus of the Black population.
This isn’t to say our local police force (who helped ensure the safety of participants in the peaceful Black Lives Matters protests in June, by the way) is racist, but to remind us that we have very few opportunities to prove we aren’t racist. You can't oppress minorities if you have no minorities to oppress. Could Mr. Honeycutt say Polk County would not have a problem with racism if white folks made up a lesser percentage of the population? Having grown up here with white privilege and implicit bias, I know I could not.
I further disagree with the thought that a few Black celebrities’ opinions give us permission to end these necessarily uncomfortable conversations about racism. Morgan Freeman doesn't speak for all Black folks any more than I imagine Joe Biden speaks for Mr. Honeycutt. Today, when nearly all our Black neighbors are saying there's still more to discuss, we cannot ignore them. We must keep talking. More importantly, we must keep listening.
— Katie Soldink, Springfield
