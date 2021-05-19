As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, area cemeteries have announced plans for decoration services and are seeking donations.
Barren Creek
Barren Creek Cemetery, Fair Play, will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at the cemetery grounds. Donations will be accepted at the meeting and can also be mailed to Paula Henderson, secretary/treasurer, at 4244 S. 34th Road, Fair Play MO 65649. The yearly financial statements are available upon request.
Brighton
Decoration day for Brighton Cemetery will be Sunday, May 23. The cemetery’s annual meeting will be at 2 pm. For the health and safety of all, social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Donations may be mailed to Brighton Cemetery, PO Box 664, Brighton MO 65617.
Brush Grove
Brush Grove Cemetery, located right outside Fair Play, is seeking volunteers and donations. Donations may be sent to 201 N. Hill St., Fair Play MO 65649.
Dunnegan
The Dunnegan Cemetery Board will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the cemetery pavilion. All are welcome to attend. For those unable to attend, donations may be mailed to Becky Peters, PO Box 302, Humansville MO 65674.
Goff
The annual meeting of Goff Cemetery of Polk County will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the cemetery gazebo. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend or make a contribution. For more information, contact Kevin Holt at 777-1870 or Giana Andrews at 327-2777.
Goodson
Goodson Cemetery Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Goodson Cemetery, located behind the Goodson Church.
Hickory Grove
Hickory Grove Cemetery, 5652 S. 130th Road, Willard, will host its decoration day, annual lunch and meeting Sunday, May 23. A basket lunch will be at 12:30 p.m. with the general meeting to follow at 1:30.
Attendees are asked to bring their favorite dish(es) to share with friends and family. Afterward, all are invited to stay for the general meeting to hear the latest updates with the cemetery. Don't forget lawn chairs!
Hopkins Cemetery
Hopkins Cemetery on Old Cave Springs Road outside of Fair Play is looking for volunteers and donations. Donations may be sent to 3964 S. 33rd Road, Fair Play MO 65649.
Mitchell Cemetery/Campground
The Mitchell Cemetery/Campground will hold its annual meeting Sunday, May 23. The business meeting will follow the afternoon service, which will begin at 1:30. The public is invited to attend.
Mt. Olive
Decoration at Mt. Olive Cemetery will be Sunday, May 30. A business meeting will take place at the cemetery at 1 p.m. the same day.
Reed
Decoration at Reed Cemetery will be Sunday, May 23. A business meeting will take place at the cemetery at 2 p.m.
Rose Hill
Rose Hill Cemetery, 9903 N. State Highway Z, Willard, has scheduled its annual lunch and general meeting for Saturday, May 29.
Lunch will be at noon with the general meeting following at around 1.
Attendees are asked to bring their favorite dish(es) to share with friends and family. Afterward, all are invited to stay for the general meeting to hear the latest updates about the cemetery.
Schofield
The Schofield Cemetery Association, Halfway, will hold its regular decoration service on Sunday, May 23. The service will start at 10:30 a.m. with Bro. Dallas Stockdale bringing the Memorial message, followed by the annual meeting of the cemetery association.
A basket lunch will follow on the grounds out at the pavilion.
Shady Grove
Shady Grove Cemetery will hold its decoration day on Sunday, June 6. A basket lunch will be at noon, followed by a business meeting. Donations may be sent to Louise Williams, 4687 S. 16th Road, Fair Play MO 65649.
Star Ridge
Anyone interested in the upkeep and mowing of Star Ridge Cemetery and surrounding church grounds should contact Janice Pavey at 777-2767 or Mick Hood at 326-4958. Donations may also be mailed to Star Ridge Cemetery, ℅ Mick Hood, PO Box 51, Bolivar MO 65613.
Tremble Cemetery
Tremble Cemetery, located between Fair Play and Aldrich, is looking for volunteers and donations. Donations may be sent to 3964 S. 33rd Road, Fair Play MO 65649.
