Amelia Thomas readies her trike to compete Saturday, Aug. 29, during Bolivar AMBUCS’ fifth Trek for Trikes at Motor Monkeys LLC in Bolivar. The annual event raises money to provide adaptive trikes to kids with special needs. This year, the group planned to give away 13 trikes during the event.
