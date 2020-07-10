Ready to show off

On Saturday afternoon, July 11, the sounds of 2,000 horsepower engines will roar south of Bolivar as the Historic Bolivar Speedway hosts 2Extreme Racing’s Monster Truck show.
The trucks run from 2 to 4 p.m., says speedway owner Jim Benner.
“You’ll have big monster trucks doing races and doing flips and events, things like that,” Benner said.
The performance takes skill and talent, said Ron Woodbridge with 2Extreme Racing.
“You’ve got monster trucks hitting huge jumps, performing big tricks and racing each other,” he said. “It’s a full blown show.”
Woodbridge said another type of vehicle — tuff trucks — will also compete at the track Saturday, along with baby grand stock cars.
Gates open at noon, Woodbridge said, and pricing and tickets are available at BolivarMonsterTruckShow.com.
Around 1,500 tickets have been sold, and Benner said organizers are hoping for 1,500 to 2,500.
“It’s an action packed day,” he said. “We’ll go two hours straight with an intermission.”
The show will feature Bounty Hunter, a two-time world champion monster truck, along with Kamikaze, Wrecking Machine and Jekyll and Hyde.
Benner said the performance was able to come to Bolivar because his venue was large enough to accommodate it.
“Another track owner contacted me in March,” he said. “They had called him and asked him if he would do it, and his track wasn't big enough.”
According to event organizers, the show will abide by all relevant COVID-19 guidelines.
“If you are sick, have symptoms, or tested positive for COVID-19, stay home,” a post on the website reads. “Please follow current CDC and local government agency approved guidelines and procedures with maintaining social distancing. Please sit with your family as a group. Enjoy the comforts of these large grandstands with plenty of seating or bring your own lawn chairs.”
Benner said crews hauled in 100 tons of dirt to build ramps, along with six cars for the monster trucks to crush.
They’ll tear down and restore the track completely after the show.
“It’s actually been impressive to watch them,” he said.
And Benner said he’s hoping the show will run just as smoothly.
“If things go well, they’ve said this will be a yearly event,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.