Seven individuals were recognized with the Donald J. Babb Award for their support of Citizens Memorial Hospital and the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation during the Saturday, Oct. 12, Burgundy Ball at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield, according to an Oct. 18 CMH news release.
Babb, the chief executive officer/executive director of CMH, is set to retire in January after more than 37 years at the hospital’s helm.
“Under that leadership, CMH has transformed from a small, acute care hospital into a fully-integrated health care delivery system,” the release stated.
According to the release, the award honors individuals who stand out in providing support for CMH and for healthcare services and programs.
“The Donald J. Babb Award recognizes those individuals who have demonstrated interest, involvement and commitment to this same vision,” the release stated.
According to the release, the annual event is now in its 16th year and has presented CMH’s award to a total of 57 “unique friends and supporters of CMH” who have used their “influence and energy to improve health care delivery in Bolivar and the surrounding area.”
The 2019 Donald J. Babb Award recipients include Neale W. Johnson, DDS; Renee Meyer; Jeffrey Miller; William Reynolds, DDS, M.D.; W. Wayne Wolf III, D.O. and Leonard and Linda Zanatta.
Neale W. Johnson, DDS
Dr. Neale W. Johnson is a retired dentist from Stockton. He established a general dentistry practice in 1973 and served the area as a member of the medical community for 34 years.
Johnson graduated from Stockton High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Drury University. He earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Missouri in Kansas City School of Dentistry.
Johnson was a member of the Springfield Dental Society and holds a lifetime membership in the American Dental Association and Missouri Dental Association. He is a member of the Stockton United Methodist Church and has been honored to serve on the Liberty Bank board of directors and Stockton Community Foundation Board. Johnson received the first Darrell and Betty Johnson Community Service Award from the Stockton Area of Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Cedar County Memorial Hospital board of directors for several years and is currently a member of the Sac Osage Electric Cooperative board of directors.
Johnson was a member of the board of directors of the Stockton Nursing Home for 30 years and has been a member of the Citizens Memorial Hospital Health Care Foundation board of directors for eight years.
Johnson is a fourth-generation Stockton resident. He and his wife, Frances, have two children and five grandchildren.
Renee Meyer
Renee Meyer is the director of finance for the Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation.
Meyer has worked at CMH for 27 years. She was hired in 1992 as an accountant and was promoted to director in 1997. In June 2019, she was named the next chief financial officer for Citizens Memorial Hospital/Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation and will begin her new role in January 2020. Meyer has previous experience as a certified public accountant in Jefferson City and Springfield.
Meyer earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Missouri and is a certified public accountant. She and her husband, Clay, live in Bolivar and have two children.
Jeffrey T. Miller
Jeff Miller is the chief operating officer for Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Miller has worked at CMH for more than 23 years. He started his career at CMH in 1996 and has held numerous roles over the years in human resources, home care services, long-term care administration and hospital administration.
A native of Bolivar, Miller graduated from Bolivar High School and earned a Bachelor of science in business administration and a Master of Science in health services administration from Southwest Baptist University. He is licensed as a nursing home administrator. Miller and his wife, Laura, live in Bolivar and have three children.
William R. Reynolds, DDS, M.D., FACS
Dr. Bill Reynolds is a diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He has been on the medical staff at Citizens Memorial Hospital for 23 years and has served on the national committee of the American Society of Plastic Surgery.
Reynolds has served in the armed forces as a medical corp officer and as a dental corp officer in the U.S. Navy in active and reserve duty. He was activated in Desert Shield/Storm as the Battalion Surgeon for 1/24 Marines. He has also served as the regimental surgeon 24th Marines and as the ground combat element surgeon for MAGTF 4/90 in the Subic Naval Base during the Mount Pinatubo eruption.
Reynolds attended medical and dental schools at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, and completed a general surgery residency at Sinai Hospital of Detroit. Reynolds also completed a burn surgery fellowship and a plastic surgery residency from Kansas University Medical Center, and an oncology fellowship at Boston University School of Medicine.
Reynolds and his wife, Julie, live in Springfield and have four children.
W. Wayne Wolf III, D.O.
Dr. Wayne Wolf is a board certified surgeon on the medical staff at Citizens Memorial Hospital. Wolf has worked at CMH for 13 years as a general surgeon and is in practice at CMH Surgical Services Clinic.
Wolf is a native of Bolivar and graduated from Bolivar High School. He studied osteopathic medicine at Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed his general surgery residency at the Medical Center of Independence.
Dr. Wolf and his wife, Natalie, live in Bolivar and have two children.
Leonard and Linda Zanatta
Leonard and Linda Zanatta are CMH Ambassadors, volunteering with Citizens Memorial for more than 11 years. The couple were honored two years ago with the Lieutenant Governor's Senior Service Award for volunteering in the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center and the Tremain Hospitality House.
Leonard is the vice president of CMH's Auxiliary and the first vice president and 2019 convention chair for the Missouri Association of Hospital Auxiliaries. In addition to volunteering at the hospitality house, Linda serves as the manager for the CMH Gift Garden.
The Zanattas have also volunteered through their church, Open Hearts United Methodist, by preparing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for the community and helping with food distribution at Community Outreach Ministries. Leonard works each year with families at Polk County's Share Your Christmas event. Leonard was an educator for 37 years and served in various roles with the Bolivar R-1 School District, including four years as the superintendent, before retiring in 2008.
The Zanattas live in Bolivar and have two children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
