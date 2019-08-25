Recent wrecks wreak havoc

Three residents from Harrison, Arkansas, were injured in an afternoon crash Sunday, Aug. 4, in the area of southbound Mo. 13 near Mo. 83.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers responded to a single-car rollover at around 1:40 p.m.
The release said Andrea Kunz, 52, had apparently fallen asleep while driving a 2005 Chevrolet Express van and ran off the highway shoulder. Kunz tried to swerve back onto the road but then lost control and ran off the outside edge of the road.
The van rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof, according to the release. Kunz suffered serious injuries and her two passengers, Arnold Carrison, 34, and Gary Kunz, 70, suffered non-serious injuries, the release said.
All were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment. The release said the vehicle was disabled from the collision and removed from the scene by A&J Towing of Bolivar.
Officer R. Maccarella investigated the crash.
Traffic snarls in Monday crash
A two-car crash at the intersection of Broadway and North Market Ave. in Bolivar clogged up downtown traffic but resulted in no injuries.
According to a BPD news release, officers were called to the intersection
at around 2:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, for a report of a two-car crash with injuries.
The report said Patricia Heaphy, 85, of Bolivar was northbound on Market Avenue in a 2004 Toyota Avalon, attempting to cross Broadway northbound on Market Avenue when she drove into the path of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Laura Evans, 43, of Linn Creek.
Neither driver reported any injuries on scene, the release said.
Both vehicles were disabled from the collision and removed from the
scene by B&B Towing and Wakefield Towing of Bolivar.
Maccarella also investigated this crash.
