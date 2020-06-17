Recycling center part of sale?

Polk County leaders are hopeful they’ll continue to be able to provide recycling options after the lot the Polk County Recycling Center occupies was approved for sale to Liberty Utilities earlier this month as part of a city ballot issue.
The county recycling center shares land with the City of Bolivar wastewater treatment plant.
In the Tuesday, June 2, election, 62% of Bolivar voters approved the sale of the city water and sewer systems to Liberty Utilities following a decade of the city battling Environmental Protection Agency regulations and continued sewer and water rate increases.
As previously reported in the BH-FP, the city received voter approval to sell Liberty its systems, including all property and equipment, for $23.5 million.
Voters also granted the city a franchise agreement with the utility provider for the next 20 years.
Polk County Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock said Friday, June 12, the recycling center was part of the deal.
The recycling center currently operates on Bolivar’s land with permission from the city, he said.
“We’re hopeful,” Hancock said. “(Recycling) is something we feel is worthwhile to offer.”
Liberty spokesperson Kelli Price told the BH-FP discussions on the recycling center haven’t taken place yet but will be part of talks between the city and company.
Both sides are committed to developing “the best plan for the recycling center going forward,” she said.
“Liberty understands recycling is vital to the community, and will work with the City of Bolivar,” she said.
Meanwhile, the county has time to weigh its options, Hancock said.
Following a conversation with Bolivar mayor Chris Warwick, Hancock said his understanding is that the soonest Liberty Utilities could take over the wastewater treatment plant is the first quarter of 2021, and it may be as late as the fourth quarter of that year.
“That gives us time,” he said. “We’re not hurting for a solution yet, and we want to make a decision that’s good for everyone.”
Price said the company’s next step is to seek regulatory approval for the purchase from the Missouri Public Service Commission.
“Pending regulatory review and approval, we anticipate assuming ownership of the system in the first quarter of 2021,” she said.
Hancock said his hope is that Liberty Utilities allows the recycling center to continue to operate on its property once it takes over the plant.
“It could be a good relationship if they want us to stay,” he said.
Jillian Curtis, spokesman for the utility company, said Friday she’d have more information on Liberty’s plans next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.