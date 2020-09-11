Thank you for the weekly updates on Covid-19 in the county. Regardless of my political beliefs, I believe COVID-19 to be a serious thing for some groups of the population, while the majority may see it affect them differently.
My purpose of the letter is a stat I would like to see, that no news outlet is showing, the total population of the area reporting in. 32,149 residents are in Polk County, according to Google in 2019. Some residents may be emotionally affected by the pandemic, and I believe if the readers were able to actually see what the number of current active cases were compared to the county population, it may, if nothing else help them emotionally deal with this.
If this cannot be done, I would like to know the reasoning behind it. It is just the same five-digit number printed in your stats each week but could be a great benefit for some.
— Eric Dickenson
