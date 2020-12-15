You may have noticed a delay in receiving your Bolivar Herald-Free Press. The reason for the delay is the USPS distribution center in Springfield is experiencing staffing shortages, along with an increase of mail and packages due to the holiday season. This, along with major changes that have been made in how they process and deliver the mail to the smaller outlying post offices, has created delays. We have been working with the postal service on an ongoing basis to ensure that your newspaper is delivered in a timely fashion. Thank you for your patience as we continue to navigate these issues with the postal service.
