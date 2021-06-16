I want to say that it offends me that Jim Hamilton would compare the health care workers to veterans on Memorial Day!
Yes, they should be recognized but not on a day that is for our fallen soldiers! they don't compare to the brave men that were captured, tortured, shot, bombed and murdered!
I think before he writes an article maybe he should talk to a vet about how they feel
— Ron Mintz, Bolivar
