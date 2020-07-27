When states and cities imposed mandates against smoking in public buildings, everyone thought that was great. No more imposing secondhand smoke on others or risking health problems because of the smoke.
The pandemic is not much different. There are many who have no symptoms but can spread the virus unbeknown to them.
What about the people you are exposing? It can be stopped just by wearing a mask.
Why won't you? Civil liberties. What about the rights of those you are exposing? Rather selfish in my opinion.
There is a benefit to the mask. I found I look 20 years younger with all the wrinkles and blemishes covered. That can put a spring in your step.
The virus is being spread mainly two ways:
1. Dense people
2. Dense people.
— P. Beauchamp, Halfway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.