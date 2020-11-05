Regarding Oct. 31 prayer event on square
Much needed prayers for all gathering at Polk County Courthouse square. Prayers for our nation at the conclusion of 40 days of prayer prior to the event.
Thanks be to God for all that helped put the Prayers on the Square event together. Great gathering of dedicated Christian people.
“In God We Trust.”
— Russ Emory
