Tim Todd, the president of Revival Fires Ministries International of West Monroe, Louisiana, will conduct special services at 6:30 p.m. each night Sunday through Wednesday, Oct. 13-16, at First Assembly of God in Bolivar.
According to a news release from the church, Todd has conducted evangelistic meetings across America and in Cuba, Australia, Africa, Russia, Latvia, India and Mexico.
He has distributed more than 3 million copies of his book, the “Truth for Youth Bible,” to teenagers “who agree to give them to their friends at school,” the release stated.
Todd is the publisher and designer of the book, which consists of the New Testament, combined with 100 pages of full color comics.
The book has been endorsed by Billy Graham, Michael Reagan, Rod Parsley, T.D. Jakes and other Christian leaders, according to the release.
All students attending the services will receive a free copy of the book, the release stated.
