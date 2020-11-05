Hey there! You, reading this. Remember me?
Today’s younger generation will not, but if you were here around Bolivar in the 1950s, take a good look. I do not look like I did then, all covered now with brush and weeds, sitting alone in an empty field.
Every evening, I had bright lights, nice paint job, busy people, fragrance of fresh popped corn, and lots and lots of cars all around.
After dark, I graced a large movie screen with the latest of movies, such as “Across the Wide Missouri.” I entertained you with John Wayne and other popular Westerns and Judy Canova’s hilarious shenanigans, and Ma and Pa Kettle would have laughter exploding all around me.
Then came television, and I lost a lot of my people, but there would still be loaded cars of teenagers, especially on “Buck Night.” One dollar would let in a car or an old pickup full of ’em.
I had so much fun just watching them laugh, cut up, even saw smooching going on, but then all this “technology” began to grow and one day, my doors were closed, lights went out and I no longer was needed.
Today, some 60 years later, I sit alone. Big screen gone, hay field now covers where the speakers once stood, but I hope some of you remember the days of the Bolivar Highway 13 Drive-In Movie. Wonderful, happy years, the ’50s.
