Remember to be counted

Although Census Day has come and gone, there’s still time for Polk County residents to make their tally marks in the nationwide count.
While the official deadline to file was Wednesday, April 1, individuals may still respond through the end of the month.
Area residents still have three ways to fill out a census questionnaire — online, by phone and by mail.
People can file online by visiting the official Census Bureau website, census.gov, and typing in their addresses.
The website said people also have the option of completing the questionnaire by phone by calling 844-330-2020. Phone lines are open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. eastern time.
Households that hadn’t responded by April 1 should receive both reminder letters and paper questionnaires by Thursday, April 16.
