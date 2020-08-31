The Polk County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
Sen. Sandy Crawford will be the guest speaker. Plans for fall events will be made.
Lunch orders may be called into Brenda's prior to the meeting.
