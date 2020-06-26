The Polk County Republican Women will meet at noon Wednesday, July 1, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
The program will be a review of candidates and ballot issues for the Aug. 4 election. An update on any new regulations concerning the election will also be discussed.
Emily McDougal, the group’s Breckinridge Scholar, will also talk to the group about her plans.
Attendees are encouraged to call in orders to 326-7357 prior to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.