Polk County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
Guest speaker will be Ian Isdell, grandson of Dorothy Isdell, who will speak about his 4-H trip to Costa Rica last summer. Ian Isdell will be a high school junior this year in Concordia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.