The Polk County Federation of Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
Guest speaker for the meeting will be Polk County Assessor Rita Lemmon.
Attendees are encouraged to call in their lunch order to 326-7357 prior to the meeting.
All interested ladies are welcome to attend.
