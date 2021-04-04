The Polk County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, April 7, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
The program for the meeting will be presented by Shantra Tucker, Job's for America's Graduates specialist at Bolivar High School. Also attending will be some of the JAG students.
Attendees are asked to call in lunch orders to 326-7357 prior to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.