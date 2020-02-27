The Polk County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, March 4, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
The guest speaker for the meeting will be Barbara Smith, Missouri Federation of Republican Women president. Final plans will be made for hosting the March 28 7th district meeting. Dues will be collected. They are $25 for the 2020 year.
Lunch orders may be called in prior to the meeting to Brenda's.
