Residential facility staff, residents test positive

Mass testing at a local residential care facility has shown the spread of COVID-19 among its residents and staff.
According to a Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation news release, mass COVID-19 testing was performed at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility on Friday, Sept. 11, revealing eight residents and two employees as positive for the virus.
One employee last worked at the facility on Friday, Sept. 11, and the other employee worked the morning of Saturday, Sept. 12, the release stated.
“Neither employee that tested positive had a fever or other obvious symptoms of the virus while working,” the release said.
According to the release, both employees are home in quarantine and are being monitored by the Polk County Health Department.
“While these test results are not the news we had hoped for, we have been preparing for this and have activated our plans to protect our residents from further spread,” Tim Francka, CMH Foundation administrative director of long-term care, said in the release.
The positive residents are in isolation and are all located on one hall of the facility, the release stated. The residents are being closely monitored for symptoms of the virus.
“We are working closely with our infection prevention experts, the local health department and state agencies to do everything we can to minimize the spread of the virus,” Francka said.
According to previous coverage, CMHCF has 103 residents and 120 employees.
CMHCF administration has contacted residents, family members and employees about the results, the release stated.
Follow-up mass testing for residents and employees is set for later this week on Friday, Sept. 18.
The release stated CMH Foundation facilities follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
CMHCF employees are screened each shift for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperatures taken daily and wear personal protective equipment, including masks and eye protection, during their shifts, per the release.
“Additional preventative measures include extensive hand-washing, social distancing, disinfecting and restricting in-person visitations,” the release stated.
The facility encourages family members and friends to stay connected to residents and to use technology and alternative communication methods, like Skype, FaceTime, phone calls and email, the release stated.
CMHCF is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar.
