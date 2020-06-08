All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
I hope this is one of many letters and notes you will receive about your recent recovery article and that it doesn’t fall on deaf ears.
You have expressed the feelings and hurts of so many in Polk County.
Of everyone I feel for the children, all ages. Not only a quarter of instruction they have missed, but their friends, teachers, honors, support, congratulations, scholarships and more. There will be enough sadness in their lives in later years.
We’re all hurting and confused. I appreciate your thoughts and concern.
— Wanda Kelsey, Bolivar
