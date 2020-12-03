Per the Nov. 25, 2020, article by Jim Hamilton recounting the story about the possible first Thanksgiving taking place on May 23, 1541, in Palo Duro Canyon, Texas, the actual Spanish camp took place further south in what is known today as Blanco Canyon.
Substantial archeological evidence found at the site over the last 30 years confirmed a substantial Spanish encampment at the approximate date of the Coronado Expedition. The found materials included bits of chainmail armor, metal crossbow arrow tips, a broken Spanish helmet and a substantial amount of broken pottery.
According to expedition accounts, whenever an encampment was made the Father would celebrate Mass in Thanksgiving for the expedition’s safety and progress.
Happy Thanksgiving from Texas,
Tai Kreidler, Ph.D.
Southwest Collection History Archive
Texas Tech University
