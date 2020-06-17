The newspapers always talk about the high profile incidents, but an innocent man who was dragged from his place of business and beat to death, leaving a family, doesn’t even make a small mention in any newspaper.
What about all the other innocent people being killed, beaten, their homes, their livelihood being burnt to the ground, as are the churches? Vandalism “out of control.” Let’s not even give a second thought about children being raped, kidnapped, tortured and killed. It’s just an everyday occurrence and doesn't seem to be high profile at any time?
Which are children of all races?
It didn’t matter that people were getting beaten up over the coronavirus of all races!
Churches of all faiths. Nothing matters to these rioters.
Not what God means, not what man or women or children mean. Just steal-burn-beat-up, and kill.
The American flag means nothing, as well.
What does all of this have to do with the riots? And an uncalled for death of an African American?
P.S. It’s not just one funeral now!
— B.L. Taylor, Bolivar
