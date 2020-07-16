Is anyone else in Bolivar sick of hearing from this Jamey Honeycutt guy? I sure am! I can't be the only one.
We don't need to hear about black lives matter from a guy who's already proved he's a racist. There needs to be someone else in leadership at the newspaper. Get rid of this fool.
—Sally Miller, Bolivar
