I want to commend the publisher on his Wednesday, July 9, column “Black Lives Matter.” He expressed my sentiments exactly. For the present generation of division in our country as the old idiom the publisher “hit the nail on the head.” Thomas Paine the patriot and his famous quote could well be applied today in the present tense, “These are times that try men’s souls.”
Having labored 22 years in Jamaica a Missionary and a caucasian Pastor. I have a better understanding of what racism is and what it can feel like. But, learned long ago from my grandmother, God loves all the children of the world. Recent events in our country in my senior years took me back to Grandma teaching by example and with permission like to share it with your publisher and readers.
In 1960, the Jones cousins were playing marbles in front of Grandma's house. A new kid moved in on the block whose skin tone was darker than our own standing out on the parkay with a desire to join in our marble game.
Way down in old Olathe town
Sounds
From the Frisco railroad train
Rumbling by Grandmas two-story frame
A summer day when a new kid on the block
Stands observing us on the sidewalk
Apart from Grandma's little flock
Eager to make some talk
My cousins and me hesitant to greet
The new kid living on Church Street
Whose skin was tinted from our own
Wanting to play with us at Grandma's home
Observing her Grand-kids outdoor play
Grandma reacted in her clever way
To teach her grandkids I have to say
An aroma of molasses baked
Grandma and her delectable cakes
Pass us grand-kids deliberately by
With her signature twinkle in her eye
Guess what next our Grandma did
Mosey over toward the new kid
Him with the shaded complexion
Extends her plate with affection
Asks him first to make a selection
Him
With the slightly darker skin
We adopted him as one of the kin
I asked for his first name
Invited him to our marble game
Taught by example with no clatter
That all lives God created matter
A lesson learned with her culinary treat
Grandma Jones at 204 S. Church Street
— Elder Rick Jones, Bolivar
