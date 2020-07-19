I want to commend the publisher on his Wednesday, July 9, column “Black Lives Matter.” He expressed my sentiments exactly. For the present generation of division in our country as the old idiom the publisher “hit the nail on the head.” Thomas Paine the patriot and his famous quote could well be applied today in the present tense, “These are times that try men’s souls.” 

Having labored 22 years in Jamaica a Missionary and a caucasian Pastor. I have a better understanding of what racism is and what it can feel like. But, learned long ago from my grandmother, God loves all the children of the world. Recent events in our country in my senior years took me back to Grandma teaching by example and with permission like to share it with your publisher and readers. 

In 1960, the Jones cousins were playing marbles in front of Grandma's house. A new kid moved in on the block whose skin tone was darker than our own standing out on the parkay with a desire to join in our marble game.   

Way down in old Olathe town

Sounds

From the Frisco railroad train

Rumbling by Grandmas two-story frame

A summer day when a new kid on the block

Stands observing us on the sidewalk

Apart from Grandma's little flock

Eager to make some talk

My cousins and me hesitant to greet

The new kid living on Church Street

Whose skin was tinted from our own

Wanting to play with us at Grandma's home

Observing her Grand-kids outdoor play

Grandma reacted in her clever way

To teach her grandkids I have to say

An aroma of molasses baked

Grandma and her delectable cakes

Pass us grand-kids deliberately by

With her signature twinkle in her eye

Guess what next our Grandma did

Mosey over toward the new kid

Him with the shaded complexion

Extends her plate with affection

Asks him first to make a selection

Him

With the slightly darker skin

We adopted him as one of the kin

I asked for his first name

Invited him to our marble game

Taught by example with no clatter

That all lives God created matter

A lesson learned with her culinary treat

Grandma Jones at 204 S. Church Street

— Elder Rick Jones, Bolivar

